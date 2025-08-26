Install extension : Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

Enter your Lemon Squeezy API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter Key in Preferences OR at first prompt:

a. Navigate to Settings > API

b. Click on +

c. Enter "Name" (e.g. RYCST) and Select a reasonable Expiration Date

d. Click Create API key