Lemon Squeezy

Orders and Products in all your Stores
Lemon Squeezy

This is a Raycast extension for Lemon Squeezy - Payments, tax & subscriptions for software companies.

With this extension you can:

  • List all orders in all your stores
  • List all products in all your stores

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Lemon Squeezy API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter Key in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. Navigate to Settings > API

    b. Click on +

    c. Enter "Name" (e.g. RYCST) and Select a reasonable Expiration Date

    d. Click Create API key

    e. Copy and Paste in Preferences

🗒️ NOTES

  1. At the moment, the extension shows data from all your Stores. If you have a single store, this should not be a problem. In future updates we will try to incorporate filters, sections or figure out another efficient way of displaying data from different stores.

  2. To toggle between Live and Test mode, simply enter the appropriate key in Preferences.

Looking for another solution? Try this:

Categories
Finance
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
