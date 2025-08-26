This is a Raycast extension for Lemon Squeezy - Payments, tax & subscriptions for software companies.
With this extension you can:
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Lemon Squeezy API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter Key in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a.
Navigate to Settings > API
b.
Click on +
c.
Enter "Name" (e.g. RYCST) and
Select a reasonable Expiration Date
d.
Click Create API key
e.
Copy and
Paste in Preferences
At the moment, the extension shows data from all your Stores. If you have a single store, this should not be a problem. In future updates we will try to incorporate filters, sections or figure out another efficient way of displaying data from different stores.
To toggle between Live and Test mode, simply enter the appropriate key in
Preferences.