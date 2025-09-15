StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Autumn

Stripe made easy for AI Startups
Avatarxmok
New
Install Extension
Overview

Autumn

This is a Raycast extension for Autumn - Stripe made easy for AI Startups.

With this extension you can:

  • List Customers
    • Create Customer
  • List Products
    • Create Product

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Autumn API Keys: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter both Live and Test Keys in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. Navigate to API Keys

    b. Click on + Secret Key

    c. Enter an optional name e.g. RYCST

    d. Copy and Paste in Preferences

    e. Toggle "mode" to Production

    f. Copy and Paste the live key in Preferences

🗒️ NOTES

  1. To toggle between Live and Test mode, simply toggle in Preferences.

Looking for another solution? Try these:

Compatibility
  • macOS
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.