This is a Raycast extension for Autumn - Stripe made easy for AI Startups.
With this extension you can:
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Autumn API Keys: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter both Live and Test Keys in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a.
Navigate to API Keys
b.
Click on + Secret Key
c.
Enter an optional name e.g. RYCST
d.
Copy and
Paste in Preferences
e.
Toggle "mode" to Production
f.
Copy and
Paste the live key in Preferences
toggle in Preferences.