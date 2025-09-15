Install extension : Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

Enter your Autumn API Keys: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter both Live and Test Keys in Preferences OR at first prompt:

a. Navigate to API Keys

b. Click on + Secret Key

c. Enter an optional name e.g. RYCST

d. Copy and Paste in Preferences

e. Toggle "mode" to Production