Raycast's powerful File Search lets you find documents and files on your Mac.

Not sure of the exact name of your file? Use the Quick Look functionality and you can parse quickly through your files to find exactly what you're looking for. As well as options such as copying the name, path or entire file, you can also open the file in the Finder, or even delete it entirely.

Getting Started

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences Select and enable the File Search extension Grant permissions access to allow the File Search to function. If you have external drives that you wish to search, the standard Full Disk Access is required.

Afterwards, you will be able to use the full File Search functionality.