Create and complete Apple's reminders with keyboard shortcuts.

The Reminders extension adds the missing keyboard shortcuts to Apple's app. Create and complete reminders fluently.

Commands

Create Reminder: Create a new reminder, add notes, set priority and a due date. The date is specified in natural language.

My Reminders: List your uncompleted reminders. Mark them as complete, set priority, copy details or open them in Apple's Reminder app.

Getting Started

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences Select and enable the Reminders extension Click Permission Required and allow access

Afterwards, you should be able to use all commands of the extension.