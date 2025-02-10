This is a Raycast extension for Spaceship - next-level domain name management. With this extension you can easily manage your Spaceship products. For now:
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Spaceship API Key and Secret: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the 2 API items in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a.
Launch API Manager
b.
Enable API Access (make sure to
read and
accept ToS - I did 💀)
c.
Click "+ New API key",
Enter name of your choice e.g. "Raycast",
Click again
d. Now repeat for the "API Secret"
e.
Copy the Key and Secret
f.
Paste in Preferences
