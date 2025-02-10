StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Spaceship

Easily manage your Spaceship products
Avatarxmok
New
Install Extension
Overview

Spaceship

This is a Raycast extension for Spaceship - next-level domain name management. With this extension you can easily manage your Spaceship products. For now:

  • View List of Domains with Info
  • View DNS Records

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Spaceship API Key and Secret: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the 2 API items in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. Launch API Manager

    b. Enable API Access (make sure to read and accept ToS - I did 💀)

    c. Click "+ New API key", Enter name of your choice e.g. "Raycast", Click again

    d. Now repeat for the "API Secret"

    e. Copy the Key and Secret

    f. Paste in Preferences

➕ More

Using another domain registrar? Try these:

Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Coda Bookmarks Search logo

Coda Bookmarks Search

Quickly find and open your bookmarked URLs stored in a coda table.

Code Stash logo

Code Stash

Searching git.. now you have two problems. Store chunks of code and retrieve them later

Spotify Player logo

Spotify Player

Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.