Install extension : Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

Enter your Spaceship API Key and Secret: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the 2 API items in Preferences OR at first prompt:

a. Launch API Manager

b. Enable API Access (make sure to read and accept ToS - I did 💀)

c. Click "+ New API key", Enter name of your choice e.g. "Raycast", Click again

d. Now repeat for the "API Secret"

e. Copy the Key and Secret