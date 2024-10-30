This is a Raycast extension for Manotori. With this extension, you can view domains in your account with their details and events.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Get your API Token: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your 'Manotori' API Token:
a.
Sign in to your Account at this link
(if you don't have an account,
Sign up at the same link)
b.
Navigate to "Operation Mode" (https://manotori.com/en/s/operation-mode)
c.
Activate Professional mode
d.
Navigate to "Master Data" (https://manotori.com/en/s/master-data)
e.
Scroll and
click "Create API token"
f.
Enter "Name" of your choice e.g. Raycast
g.
Copy the token
h.
Enter this token in Preferences OR at first prompt