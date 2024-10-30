StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Manotori

Manage Domains in Manotori
Manotori

This is a Raycast extension for Manotori. With this extension, you can view domains in your account with their details and events.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Get your API Token: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your 'Manotori' API Token:

    a. Sign in to your Account at this link

    (if you don't have an account, Sign up at the same link)

    b. Navigate to "Operation Mode" (https://manotori.com/en/s/operation-mode)

    c. Activate Professional mode

    d. Navigate to "Master Data" (https://manotori.com/en/s/master-data)

    e. Scroll and click "Create API token"

    f. Enter "Name" of your choice e.g. Raycast

    g. Copy the token

    h. Enter this token in Preferences OR at first prompt

