Install extension : Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

Get your API Token: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your 'Manotori' API Token:

a. Sign in to your Account at this link

(if you don't have an account, Sign up at the same link)

b. Navigate to "Operation Mode" (https://manotori.com/en/s/operation-mode)

c. Activate Professional mode

d. Navigate to "Master Data" (https://manotori.com/en/s/master-data)

e. Scroll and click "Create API token"

f. Enter "Name" of your choice e.g. Raycast

g. Copy the token