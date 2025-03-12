This is a Raycast extension for Namecheap. With this extension, you can fetch your domains, view DNS and NS.
NOTE: To use the API you must meet Namecheap requirements available at https://www.namecheap.com/support/knowledgebase/article.aspx/9739/63/api-faq/#c
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Get your API Details: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your 'Namecheap' API Details (see above Note):
a.
Follow "Enabling API Access" and "Whitelisting IP" from https://www.namecheap.com/support/api/intro/
b.
Enter the following in Preferences OR at first prompt:
(OPTIONAL) Sandbox API: Though Production API has requirements, the Sandbox API is free to use. You can choose to use Sandbox by checking it in
Preferences.
Sign up at https://sandbox.namecheap.com/ and follow all the same steps as above but using the Sandbox API settings.
Using another domain registrar? You're in luck: