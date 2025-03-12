StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Namecheap

View your Namecheap Domains and their DNS
Overview

Namecheap

This is a Raycast extension for Namecheap. With this extension, you can fetch your domains, view DNS and NS.

NOTE: To use the API you must meet Namecheap requirements available at https://www.namecheap.com/support/knowledgebase/article.aspx/9739/63/api-faq/#c

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Get your API Details: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your 'Namecheap' API Details (see above Note):

    a. Follow "Enabling API Access" and "Whitelisting IP" from https://www.namecheap.com/support/api/intro/

    b. Enter the following in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    • API User: this will likely be the same as your Account User
    • API Key
    • Username: the username of your Account
    • Client IP: the whitelisted IP address you will call from

  3. (OPTIONAL) Sandbox API: Though Production API has requirements, the Sandbox API is free to use. You can choose to use Sandbox by checking it in Preferences. Sign up at https://sandbox.namecheap.com/ and follow all the same steps as above but using the Sandbox API settings.

🗒️ NOTES

Using another domain registrar? You're in luck:

