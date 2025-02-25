StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
OlaCV

Manage Domains and Contacts in our OlaCV account
Overview

OlaCV

This is a Raycast extension for ola.cv - The Official Registry for .CV Domains. With this extension you can view domains, their DNS Zones, contacts and create new contacts.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Get your API Key:

    Please see the Developer Docs at https://docs.ola.cv/ to learn how you can create your developer account and get the API Key.

TIP: Check out Testing to see how you can test before going fully live.

Using another domain registrar? You're in luck:

Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
