Overview

Formizee

This is a Raycast extension for Formizee - The Open-Source Forms Platform. With this extension you can easily view your keys, forms and submissions.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Formizee API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the API Key in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. Navigate to "Settings"

    b. Click "New Key +", Enter name of your choice e.g. "Raycast", Click "Create API Key"

    c. Copy and Paste in Preferences

🗒️ Note

  • At the moment, DELETE form return a 404

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Data
