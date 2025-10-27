This is a Raycast extension for Formizee - The Open-Source Forms Platform. With this extension you can easily view your keys, forms and submissions.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Formizee API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the API Key in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a.
Navigate to "Settings"
b.
Click "New Key +",
Enter name of your choice e.g. "Raycast",
Click "Create API Key"
c.
Copy and
Paste in Preferences
DELETE form return a 404
