Jotform

This is a Raycast extension for Jotform. With this extension you can view Forms and their Submissions.

🚀 Getting Started

Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store Enter your Jotform API Key: a. Go to My Account b. Navigate to API Section c. Create a new API Key d. Paste in Extension Preferences

🗒️ Note

At the moment, we only support the default Jotform API endpoint - https://api.jotform.com.

EU and HIPAA URLs will follow in the future.

