Jotform

View Forms and their Submissions
Jotform

This is a Raycast extension for Jotform. With this extension you can view Forms and their Submissions.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Jotform API Key:

    a. Go to My Account

    b. Navigate to API Section

    c. Create a new API Key

    d. Paste in Extension Preferences

🗒️ Note

At the moment, we only support the default Jotform API endpoint - https://api.jotform.com.

EU and HIPAA URLs will follow in the future.

