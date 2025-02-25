This is a Raycast extension for Jotform. With this extension you can view Forms and their Submissions.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Jotform API Key:
a. Go to My Account
b.
Navigate to API Section
c.
Create a new API Key
d.
Paste in Extension Preferences
At the moment, we only support the default Jotform API endpoint - https://api.jotform.com.
EU and HIPAA URLs will follow in the future.
Looking for more form extensions? Try this: