Extension Icon

Youform

The most affordable Typeform alternative
Avatarxmok
New
Install Extension
Overview

Youform

This is a Raycast extension for Youform - The most affordable Typeform alternative. With this extension you can easily view your forms, their blocks and submissions.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Youform API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the API Key in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. Navigate to Account Settings

    b. Scroll down to "API Tokens"

    c. Click "+ Create New Token", Enter name of your choice e.g. "Raycast", Click "Create"

    d. Copy and Paste in Preferences

❓ FAQ

Q. The form is not showing accurate number of submissions.

Ans. This depends on the form's "auto_refresh_minutes" setting which is 10 minutes for a new free form. You can go to Submissions to always see the actual submissions.

➕ More

Looking for more form extensions? Try this:

