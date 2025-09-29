This is a Raycast extension for Youform - The most affordable Typeform alternative. With this extension you can easily view your forms, their blocks and submissions.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Youform API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the API Key in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a.
Navigate to Account Settings
b.
Scroll down to "API Tokens"
c.
Click "+ Create New Token",
Enter name of your choice e.g. "Raycast",
Click "Create"
d.
Copy and
Paste in Preferences
Q. The form is not showing accurate number of submissions.
Ans. This depends on the form's "auto_refresh_minutes" setting which is 10 minutes for a new free form. You can go to
Submissions to always see the actual submissions.
