SolusVM 2

This is a Raycast extension for SolusVM 2 accounts (Documentation). With this extension you can:

View Projects Update Project (name, description) View Servers in your Project Update Server (hostname, description) Start, Stop, Restart Server View Members in your Project

View (custom) ISO Images

View Account Update Settings (password) Generate API Token



🚀 Getting Started

Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store Enter your SolusVM 2 Details: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the following in Preferences OR at first prompt: a. The URL of your SolusVM 2 instance (w/ Port) b. API Token from Account tab

❔ FAQs

Q1. Why can't I delete API Tokens?

Ans. The API does not support this.

🗒️ Note

This extension is for SolusVM 2 so instances w/ SolusVM 1 are incompatible. For SolusVM 1 Client accounts, try:

