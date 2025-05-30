StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
SolusVM 2

This is a Raycast extension for SolusVM 2 accounts (Documentation). With this extension you can:

  • View Projects
    • Update Project (name, description)
    • View Servers in your Project
      • Update Server (hostname, description)
      • Start, Stop, Restart Server
    • View Members in your Project
  • View (custom) ISO Images
  • View Account
    • Update Settings (password)
    • Generate API Token

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your SolusVM 2 Details: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the following in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. The URL of your SolusVM 2 instance (w/ Port)

    b. API Token from Account tab

❔ FAQs

Q1. Why can't I delete API Tokens?

Ans. The API does not support this.

🗒️ Note

This extension is for SolusVM 2 so instances w/ SolusVM 1 are incompatible. For SolusVM 1 Client accounts, try:

Looking for a different panel? Try these:

