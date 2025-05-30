This is a Raycast extension for SolusVM 2 accounts (Documentation). With this extension you can:
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your SolusVM 2 Details: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the following in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a. The URL of your SolusVM 2 instance (w/ Port)
b. API Token from Account tab
Q1. Why can't I delete API Tokens?
Ans. The API does not support this.
This extension is for
SolusVM 2 so instances w/
SolusVM 1 are incompatible. For SolusVM 1 Client accounts, try:
