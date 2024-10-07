Manage Virtualizor Enduser instance!
This is a Raycast extension for Virtualizor Enduser instances.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR via Raycast Store
Enter your Virtualizor Details: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the following in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a. The URL of your Virtualizor Enduser instance (w/ Port) (e.g. https://example.com:4083)
b. API Pair (API Key and API Password):
Navigate to API Credentials
Select Create API
Enter IP Addresses or leave blank to allow from all
Copy and
Paste the API Pair