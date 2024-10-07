StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Virtualizor Enduser

Manage Virtualizor Enduser instance
Avatarxmok
New
Install Extension
Overview

Virtualizor Enduser

Manage Virtualizor Enduser instance!

This is a Raycast extension for Virtualizor Enduser instances.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Virtualizor Details: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the following in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. The URL of your Virtualizor Enduser instance (w/ Port) (e.g. https://example.com:4083)

    b. API Pair (API Key and API Password):

    • Navigate to API Credentials
    • Select Create API
    • Enter IP Addresses or leave blank to allow from all
    • Copy and Paste the API Pair
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.