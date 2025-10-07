This is a Raycast extension for Chatbase - AI agents for magical customer experiences.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Chatbase API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the API Key in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a.
Navigate to Workspace settings > API keys (https://www.chatbase.co/dashboard/WORKSPACE-SLUG/settings/api-keys)
b.
Click "+ Create API key"
c.
Copy the Key
d.
Paste in Preferences
Looking to roll your own chat experience? Try these: