Overview

Chatbase

This is a Raycast extension for Chatbase - AI agents for magical customer experiences.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Chatbase API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the API Key in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. Navigate to Workspace settings > API keys (https://www.chatbase.co/dashboard/WORKSPACE-SLUG/settings/api-keys)

    b. Click "+ Create API key"

    c. Copy the Key

    d. Paste in Preferences

