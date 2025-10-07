Install extension : Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

Enter your Chatbase API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the API Key in Preferences OR at first prompt:

a. Navigate to Workspace settings > API keys (https://www.chatbase.co/dashboard/WORKSPACE-SLUG/settings/api-keys)

b. Click "+ Create API key"

c. Copy the Key