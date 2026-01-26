Pin for Raycast

A simple Raycast extension for pinning any window to stay always on top via Pin.

About Pin.app

Pin.app is a macOS application that allows you to pin any window to stay always on top. Using mirror overlay technology, it keeps selected windows visible above all other windows.

For more details, visit the SouthFlowPeak/Pin.

Commands

Command Description Pin Active Window Pin the currently active window to stay on top Unpin Unpin the currently pinned window Pin Status Show current pin status Pin Window... Select a window from list to pin on top Launch Pin Agent Launch the Pin agent application

Requirements

Pin.app installed

Raycast installed

License

MIT