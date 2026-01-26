StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Extension for Pin.app. Pin any window to stay always on top using a mirror overlay.
AvatarTomonori Tanabe
Overview

Pin for Raycast

A simple Raycast extension for pinning any window to stay always on top via Pin.

About Pin.app

Pin.app is a macOS application that allows you to pin any window to stay always on top. Using mirror overlay technology, it keeps selected windows visible above all other windows.

For more details, visit the SouthFlowPeak/Pin.

Commands

CommandDescription
Pin Active WindowPin the currently active window to stay on top
UnpinUnpin the currently pinned window
Pin StatusShow current pin status
Pin Window...Select a window from list to pin on top
Launch Pin AgentLaunch the Pin agent application

Requirements

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivitySystem
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
