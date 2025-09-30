Instantly open your favorite projects in Claude Code from Raycast.
This extension lets you save your most-used project directories and open them in Claude Code with a single keystroke. No more navigating through terminal or finder - just hit your Raycast hotkey, type a few letters of your project name, and you're vibing.
⌘N and add directories you work with frequently
Where do I get Claude Code?
Visit claude.ai/code to download and install Claude Code.
Can I use a different terminal?
Currently supports Terminal.app and Alacritty. PRs are welcome for additional terminal support.
Projects not showing up?
Make sure you've added them first with
⌘N. The extension only shows directories you've explicitly saved as favorites.
Claude Code won't open?
Check that
claude is in your PATH. Run
which claude in terminal to verify.