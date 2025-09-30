Claude Code Launcher

Instantly open your favorite projects in Claude Code from Raycast.

What it does

This extension lets you save your most-used project directories and open them in Claude Code with a single keystroke. No more navigating through terminal or finder - just hit your Raycast hotkey, type a few letters of your project name, and you're vibing.

Getting Started

Install from Raycast Store - Search for "Claude Code Launcher" Add your projects - Press ⌘N and add directories you work with frequently Start coding faster - Search and open any project instantly

Key Features

Give projects memorable names instead of remembering paths

Projects you use most appear at the top automatically

Fuzzy search finds projects instantly as you type

One keypress to open in Claude Code

Respects your shell configuration

Common Questions

Where do I get Claude Code?

Visit claude.ai/code to download and install Claude Code.

Can I use a different terminal?

Currently supports Terminal.app and Alacritty. PRs are welcome for additional terminal support.

Projects not showing up?

Make sure you've added them first with ⌘N . The extension only shows directories you've explicitly saved as favorites.