StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

MDX Documentation

Test post to document MDX components and post metadata

AvatarRaycast

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 4

Paragraph text with a link inside

## Heading 2 ### Heading 3 #### Heading 4 Paragraph text with a [link](https://raycast.com) inside

Ordered list

  1. Title: content
  2. Title: content
  3. Title: content
  4. Title: content
  5. Title: content
1. **Title**: content 2. **Title**: content 3. **Title**: content 4. **Title**: content 5. **Title**: content

Unordered list

  • Title: Content
  • Title: Content
  • Title: Content
- **Title**: Content - **Title**: Content - **Title**: Content

Table

FeatureRaycast File SearchFinder
Search SpeedInstant with keyboard shortcutsFast, depends on file system
User InterfaceMinimalist and customizableTraditional macOS interface
Advanced FiltersExtensive with natural languageExtensive, requires manual setup
IntegrationIntegrates with other apps/servicesLimited to macOS environment
ExtensionsSupports numerous pluginsNo extension support
Preview OptionsQuick Look integrationFull preview with Quick Look
| Feature | Raycast File Search | Finder | | -------------------- | ----------------------------------- | -------------------------------- | | **Search Speed** | Instant with keyboard shortcuts | Fast, depends on file system | | **User Interface** | Minimalist and customizable | Traditional macOS interface | | **Advanced Filters** | Extensive with natural language | Extensive, requires manual setup | | **Integration** | Integrates with other apps/services | Limited to macOS environment | | **Extensions** | Supports numerous plugins | No extension support | | **Preview Options** | Quick Look integration | Full preview with Quick Look |

Image

alt text

![alt text](/uploads/blog-hype/images.png)

Code

const a = 1; ```const a = 1; ```;

ExtensionGrid

Shell logo

Shell

Run shell commands from Raycast

AvatarAlexandr Subbotin
Install Extension
Dribbble logo

Dribbble

List Dribbble Shots

AvatarSlavik Nychkalo
Install Extension
<ExtensionsGrid extensions={["asubbotin/shell", "marcjulian/obsidian", "gebeto/dribbble", "reboot/supabase-docs"]} />

YouTubeEmbed

<YouTubeEmbed title="Raycast 101: The launcher 🚀" id="eRBCx3W4QOA" />

CTA

Button
<CTA>Button</CTA>

DownloadCTA

Download
<DownloadCTA />

CTACard

Run Llama 3.1 B from anywhere on your Mac

Raycast Pro lets you run Llama 3.1B without installing it locally with Raycast AI

Download
<CTACard> <CTACardTitle>Run Llama 3.1 B from anywhere on your Mac</CTACardTitle> <CTACardDescription>Raycast Pro lets you run Llama 3.1B without installing it locally with Raycast AI</CTACardDescription> <CTACardGraphic src={ctaGraphic} /> <CTACardButton /> </CTACard>

Steps

Step 1
1
Subtitle

Description

Step 2
2
Subtitle

Description

<Steps steps={[ { title: "Step 1", subtitle: "Subtitle", description: "Description", }, { title: "Step 2", subtitle: "Subtitle", description: "Description", }, ]} />

ExtensionHeading

Extension titleInstall

<ExtensionHeading title="Extension title" author="Author" name="shell" /> <Banner>Content</Banner>

Button

<Button>Button</Button>

Media

Bigger search bar
Bigger search bar
<Media src="/uploads/extensions-pick-designers/color-picker.mp4" video full loop /> <Media src="/uploads/redesign/navbar.png" caption="Bigger search bar" />
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji PickerRaycast Notes
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.