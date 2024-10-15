MDX Documentation
Test post to document MDX components and post metadata
Paragraph text with a link inside
## Heading 2
### Heading 3
#### Heading 4
Paragraph text with a [link](https://raycast.com) inside
1. **Title**: content
2. **Title**: content
3. **Title**: content
4. **Title**: content
5. **Title**: content
- **Title**: Content
- **Title**: Content
- **Title**: Content
| Feature | Raycast File Search | Finder |
| -------------------- | ----------------------------------- | -------------------------------- |
| **Search Speed** | Instant with keyboard shortcuts | Fast, depends on file system |
| **User Interface** | Minimalist and customizable | Traditional macOS interface |
| **Advanced Filters** | Extensive with natural language | Extensive, requires manual setup |
| **Integration** | Integrates with other apps/services | Limited to macOS environment |
| **Extensions** | Supports numerous plugins | No extension support |
| **Preview Options** | Quick Look integration | Full preview with Quick Look |
![alt text](/uploads/blog-hype/images.png)
const a = 1;
```const a = 1; ```;
<ExtensionsGrid extensions={["asubbotin/shell", "marcjulian/obsidian", "gebeto/dribbble", "reboot/supabase-docs"]} />
<YouTubeEmbed title="Raycast 101: The launcher 🚀" id="eRBCx3W4QOA" />
<CTA>Button</CTA>
<DownloadCTA />
Run Llama 3.1 B from anywhere on your Mac
Raycast Pro lets you run Llama 3.1B without installing it locally with Raycast AI
<CTACard>
<CTACardTitle>Run Llama 3.1 B from anywhere on your Mac</CTACardTitle>
<CTACardDescription>Raycast Pro lets you run Llama 3.1B without installing it locally with Raycast AI</CTACardDescription>
<CTACardGraphic src={ctaGraphic} />
<CTACardButton />
</CTACard>
<Steps
steps={[
{
title: "Step 1",
subtitle: "Subtitle",
description: "Description",
},
{
title: "Step 2",
subtitle: "Subtitle",
description: "Description",
},
]}
/>
<ExtensionHeading title="Extension title" author="Author" name="shell" />
<Banner>Content</Banner>
<Button>Button</Button>
<Media src="/uploads/extensions-pick-designers/color-picker.mp4" video full loop />
<Media src="/uploads/redesign/navbar.png" caption="Bigger search bar" />