StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

How to Uninstall Apps on Mac

Learn how to uninstall apps on your Mac—including removing leftover files and cached data—to keep your system running smoothly.

AvatarPedro Duarte

Uninstalling apps on your Mac should be simple, right? Drag to trash and you're done! Well... not quite. While macOS makes it easy to delete apps, it's not so great at cleaning up all those leftover files that keep hanging around. I've spent years helping people optimize their Macs, and trust me, those leftover files can really add up! 😅

Think of it like moving out of an apartment - you don't just take your furniture and call it done. You need to clean everything out, from that junk drawer in the kitchen to that weird corner in the closet. Same thing with uninstalling apps!

In this guide, I'll show you every way to properly uninstall apps on your Mac. We'll start with the basic (but incomplete) Finder method, explore how to manually hunt down those pesky leftover files, and then I'll show you how Raycast makes the whole process way easier and safer.

Delete using Finder

Let's start with the simplest method - but keep in mind, this is like only packing your visible belongings and leaving everything in the drawers! Here's how it works:

  1. Open Finder

    • Press ⌘ + Space and type "Finder" or click the Finder icon in your Dock
    • Navigate to your Applications folder using the sidebar or press ⌘ + Shift + A for direct access

    How to uninstall apps on mac using Finder

  2. Locate the Application

    • Scroll through your Applications folder to find the app you want to remove
    • You can also use Finder's search function (⌘ + F) and type the app's name

    How to uninstall apps on mac using Finder

  3. Move to Trash

    • Drag the application to the Trash icon in your Dock
    • Select the app and press + Delete
    • Right-click the app and select "Move to Trash"
    • Use the File menu and select "Move to Trash"

    How to uninstall apps on mac using Finder

  4. Empty the Trash

    • Right-click the Trash icon and select "Empty Trash" or use ⌘ + Shift + Delete
    • Remember that this action is permanent and cannot be undone

Delete app leftover files

This is where things get interesting (and a bit tedious). After removing the main app, you've got files scattered across your system like breadcrumbs. Let's put on our detective hats and track them down! 🔍

Apps are sneaky - they store files all over your Mac:

  1. Preference Files (.plist)

    • Store application settings and configurations
    • Usually small but can accumulate over time
    • Located in /Library/Preferences/ and ~/Library/Preferences/

  2. Application Support Files

    • Contains additional resources and data
    • Can be substantial in size
    • Found in /Library/Application Support/ and ~/Library/Application Support/

  3. Cache Files

    • Temporary files to improve app performance
    • Can grow large over time
    • Stored in /Library/Caches/ and ~/Library/Caches/

  4. Log Files

    • Record application activity and errors
    • Located in /Library/Logs/ and ~/Library/Logs/

  5. Saved Application State

    • Stores window positions and open documents
    • Found in ~/Library/Saved Application State/

How to Find and Remove App Leftovers

  1. Access Library Folders
    • Open Finder and press ⌘ + Shift + G
    • Enter /Library for system-wide files
    • Enter ~/Library for user-specific files
    • Note: The tilde (~) represents your home folder
  2. Search and Remove
    • Look for folders or files containing:
      • The app's name
      • The developer's name
      • The app's bundle identifier (e.g., com.developer.appname)
    • Use Finder's search function within each Library folder
    • Pay attention to file ownership and permissions
  3. Clean Each Location Systematically
    • Check each directory mentioned above
    • Be cautious when deleting files
    • Consider creating backups before deletion
    • Look for hidden files (press ⌘ + Shift + . to show hidden files)

Do it all at once with Raycast

Okay, I've shown you the manual ways to uninstall apps, but let's be honest - who has time for all that detective work? 🕵️‍♂️ This is exactly why we built a better way to handle app uninstallation in Raycast.

Think of it as having a personal cleanup crew that knows exactly where every single app file is hiding. No more hunting through folders, no more leftover files, just clean and complete uninstallation every time! Here's what makes it special:

  • Smart Scanning: Raycast automatically finds ALL files related to your app - even the sneaky ones hiding in random folders
  • Visual Clarity: See exactly what's being removed before you remove it (no more "I hope I didn't delete something important" anxiety!)
  • Cherry-Pick Mode: Keep what you want, remove what you don't - it's like having Marie Kondo for your apps! ✨
  • Safety First: Built-in safeguards prevent you from accidentally removing important system files
  • Lightning Fast: What takes minutes manually happens in seconds with Raycast

How to Use Raycast's Uninstaller (It's Actually Fun!)

Here's how simple it is:

  1. Find Your App

    • Pop open Raycast (I use Space, but you do you!)
    • Type the name of the app you want to uninstall
    • Boom - there it is!

  2. Uninstall Like a Pro

    • Hit K to see what you can do
    • Pick "Uninstall" from the menu
    • Review what's going to be removed (because knowledge is power!)
    • Click that uninstall button and watch the magic happen

Other Methods

While I'm obviously biased towards using Raycast (because, well, it's awesome), there are other methods you might want to know about. Let's speed through them:

Terminal Commands (For the Brave)

If you love living dangerously with Terminal commands (no judgment!), here's how:

  1. Open Terminal

    • Press ⌘ + Space
    • Type "Terminal" and press Enter
    • Note: Be extremely careful with Terminal commands as they can't be undone

  2. Find App Location

    • Type sudo uninstall file://
    • Drag the app icon into Terminal to get its path
    • Press Return and enter your admin password when prompted

How to uninstall apps on mac using Terminal

Alternatively, you can remove the app and then clean related files, as follows:

  1. Remove the Application

    sudo rm -rf /Applications/[AppName].app

  2. Clean Related Files

    sudo find /Library /Users/$(whoami)/Library -name "*[app-identifier]*" -exec rm -rf {} \;

While Terminal offers complete control, Raycast's visual interface provides the same thoroughness with added safety features and a user-friendly checklist for file removal.

How to Remove App Store Apps

For apps downloaded from the Mac App Store, Apple provides a straightforward removal process, though it doesn't address leftover files.

  1. Launch App Store
    • Click the Apple menu > App Store
    • Or press ⌘ + Space and type "App Store"
  2. Access Purchased Apps
    • Click your profile icon
    • Select "Purchased" or "Previously Purchased"
  3. Locate and Remove
    • Find the app you want to uninstall
    • Click the "..." button
    • Select "Uninstall" or "Remove"

Remember that this method, like the basic Finder approach, doesn't remove associated files. You'll need to manually clean up leftovers or use Raycast for a complete uninstallation.

Using Launchpad (The iOS-Style Way)

If you're coming from an iPhone, you might like Launchpad's familiar feel. It's pretty basic, but hey, sometimes basic is all you need! Here's how:

  1. Open Launchpad

    • Click that rocket ship icon in your Dock
    • Or do the fancy pinch with thumb and three fingers on your trackpad
    • (Honestly, I can never remember that gesture! 😅)

  2. Enter Delete Mode

    • Click and hold any app until they all start doing that wiggly dance
    • Look for the little (x) buttons - not all apps will have them
    • No (x)? That means it's a system app or wasn't installed through the App Store

  3. Delete Away

    • Click the (x) on the app you want to remove
    • Confirm that you really want to delete it
    • Done! (But remember, those sneaky leftover files are still hiding...)

Ready to uninstall apps the smart way?

Download Raycast and say goodbye to leftover files forever.

Download

Frequently Asked Questions

What's actually the best way to uninstall apps from Mac?

Look, I could be diplomatic here, but I'll be honest - Raycast is the way to go. Here's why:

  • It's thorough: Finds and removes ALL app files, not just the obvious ones
  • It's safe: No accidental deletions of important system files
  • It's fast: What takes 10 minutes manually takes seconds with Raycast
  • It's smart: Shows you exactly what you're removing before you remove it

Why should I care about leftover files anyway?

Oh boy, let me count the ways! 📝

  • They eat up your precious storage space (those Netflix downloads aren't going to store themselves!)
  • They can cause weird conflicts if you reinstall the app later
  • They might keep running in the background, slowing down your Mac
  • Some might contain old preferences or data you'd rather not keep around
  • They're just... messy (and who likes digital clutter?)

Help! An app won't delete - what now?

Don't panic! Here's your rescue plan:

  1. First, the obvious stuff

    • Is the app currently running? (Force quit it if needed)
    • Did you try turning it off and on again? (No, seriously!)
    • Are you using an admin account?

  2. Still stuck? Try this:

    • Open Raycast
    • Use the uninstaller command
    • Let it handle those tricky permission issues for you

  3. If all else fails:

    • Boot into Safe Mode (hold Shift while starting up)
    • Try uninstalling there
    • Still no luck? Time to contact the app developer!

What about apps that came with my Mac?

Here's the deal with system apps:

  • Most built-in apps can't (and shouldn't) be removed
  • Some can be removed through the App Store
  • If you really need to remove a system app, use Raycast - it'll tell you what's safe to remove and what isn't
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.