How to Screenshot on Mac: The Complete Guide for 2024
Learn every Mac screenshot technique - from basic keyboard shortcuts to advanced screen capture tools. Plus, discover how Raycast makes screenshots even better.
Taking screenshots is more than just capturing your screen — it's about communicating ideas, reporting bugs, saving inspiration, or just sharing that perfect meme with your team. I take dozens of screenshots daily (probably hundreds, but who's counting? 😅), and I've learned that the right tools can make this simple task either a joy or a pain.
While Apple's built-in screenshot tools are helpful, they could be better (looking at you, Spotlight!). I'm always looking for ways to make simple tasks even simpler, and taking screenshots should be both fast and delightful.
In this guide, I'll show you every way to capture your Mac's screen. We'll start with basic keyboard shortcuts, explore the built-in screenshot app, and then I'll show you how Raycast makes everything better and easier.
Let's start with the essentials. These are the shortcuts you'll want tattooed on your brain (please don't actually get them tattooed... or do, we won't judge):
Want to save everything on your Mac's screen? Here's the easiest way:
Shift
Command
3 on your Mac keyboard
Control to copy to your clipboard instead of saving a file
Need to screenshot just a specific area? This is perfect for capturing just what you need:
Shift
Command
4
Perfect for documenting apps or sharing specific UI elements:
⌘
Shift
4, then
Space
By default, all screenshots save to your desktop as PNG files with the filename format "Screenshot [date] at [time].png".
While the basic shortcuts are great for quick captures, macOS includes a Screenshot Utility that unlocks even more capabilities. Let's dive into the advanced features that will level up your screenshot game.
Press
⌘
Shift
5 to reveal a control panel at the bottom of your screen. This modern interface provides access to all screenshot features in one place:
The toolbar offers five capture modes:
Click "Options" in the toolbar to customize your screenshot experience:
If you're still on a Macbook Pro with a touch bar (I love vintage Macs, but can't say I miss the touch bar), there's a dedicated shortcut:
⌘
Shift
6 to capture the current content displayed on your Touch Bar
The Screen Recording feature is particularly useful for creating tutorials or reporting bugs:
Return)
⌘
Control
Esc
The built-in Mac screenshot tool is fine, but you know what's better? A screenshot tool that lets you stay in flow. Let me show you how we've improved the screenshot experience with Raycast. We've reimagined everything about how you capture, find, and use screenshots on your Mac.
We built a dedicated screenshot extension that comes with Raycast and adds two features that will change how you think about screenshots forever:
Paste Recent Screenshot: Just captured something? Hit a hotkey, and bam — it's pasted wherever you need it. No more digging through files or clicking thumbnails. It's like magic! ✨
Search Your Screenshots: This is my favorite part. Raycast automatically reads and indexes all the text in your screenshots. Just type any word you remember seeing in the image, and we'll find it instantly. It's like having a superpower for your screenshot library! 🚀
We love CleanShot X (who doesn't?), and we've made the integration even better. There are two ways to use CleanShot X with Raycast:
Install our dedicated CleanShot X extension to access all your favorite features right from Raycast:
Here's something cool: we've partnered with CleanShot X to make something magical. When you take a screenshot with CleanShot X:
⌘
R in any CleanShot X window
It's like having a smart assistant for every screenshot you take. Want to extract text from an image? Analyze a chart? Get suggestions for improvements? Just capture and hit
⌘
R — it's that simple.
Think about your current screenshot workflow:
With Raycast, all of this becomes effortless. Every screenshot you take is:
Ready to upgrade how you take screenshots?
Still here huh? Let me answer some common questions about taking screenshots on your Mac. I get these a lot, and they're super important to get right!
Here's the thing — on Mac, we use
Command (
⌘) instead of
Ctrl for screenshots. Think of it as Mac's special sauce! Here are the shortcuts you'll want to remember:
⌘
Shift
3: Capture your entire screen
⌘
Shift
4: Capture a selected area
⌘
Shift
5: Open the screenshot toolbar
⌘
Shift
6: Capture the Touch Bar (if your Mac has one)
The snipping tool on Mac is actually built right in! Here's how to use it:
⌘
Shift
4
Need to adjust your selection? Press the spacebar while dragging to move the entire selection around. Made a mistake? Just hit
Esc to start over.
The quickest way to get started is:
⌘
Shift
3 to capture your entire screen
That's it! Once you're comfortable with this, you can explore the other shortcuts for more specific captures.
If your screenshots aren't working, don't worry! Here are the most common issues and how to fix them:
Still having trouble? Try these fixes: