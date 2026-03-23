Hole Sandbox Launcher

A Raycast extension for quickly launching Hole sandbox environments in your projects.

Prerequisites

Hole installed and available on your PATH

Raycast

Usage

Open the extension in Raycast and you'll see two inputs:

Agent (dropdown) — pick the AI agent to use: Claude, Gemini, or Codex Project path (search bar) — type a path to your project directory, or select one from your recent projects

Press Enter to launch the sandbox. The extension runs hole start <agent> <path> in your chosen terminal.

Recent projects

The extension remembers your last 10 project paths. They appear as a filterable list below the search bar. Remove a path with Cmd+D.

Terminal selection

Use the Open In... action menu to pick which terminal app to use. The extension remembers your last choice.

Supported terminals:

Terminal (macOS built-in)

iTerm2

Warp

Alacritty

Kitty

WezTerm

Ghostty

Only terminals installed on your system are shown.