A Raycast extension for quickly launching Hole sandbox environments in your projects.
Open the extension in Raycast and you'll see two inputs:
Press Enter to launch the sandbox. The extension runs
hole start <agent> <path> in your chosen terminal.
The extension remembers your last 10 project paths. They appear as a filterable list below the search bar. Remove a path with Cmd+D.
Use the Open In... action menu to pick which terminal app to use. The extension remembers your last choice.
Supported terminals:
Only terminals installed on your system are shown.