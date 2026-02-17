DB Schema Explorer
Get database schema (tables, columns, relations) from PostgreSQL and MongoDB for AI reference and context. Perfect for quickly accessing table structures, copying DDL statements, and providing database context to AI assistants.
Features
- Multi-Database Support: Connect to PostgreSQL and MongoDB databases
- Schema Caching: Fetch and cache database schemas locally for fast access
- Table Exploration: Browse tables organized by schema with search functionality
- DDL Export: Copy individual table DDL or combine multiple tables into a single schema
- Exclusion Rules: Filter out unwanted tables using regex, contains, or does-not-contain patterns
- Default Database: Set a default database for quick access
- Table Name Display Options: Show full schema.table names or table names only
Installation
-
Install Raycast (if you haven't already)
- Download from raycast.com
- Or install via Homebrew:
brew install --cask raycast
-
Install the Extension
- Open Raycast (⌘ Space)
- Type "Extensions" and select "Store"
- Search for "DB Schema Explorer"
- Click "Install"
Or install manually:
git clone <repository-url>
cd "<repository-directory>/extensions/db-schema-explorer"
npm install
npm run build
-
Configure Your First Database
- Open Raycast and search for "Manage Databases"
- Click "Add Database"
- Enter a name, select database type (Postgres or MongoDB), and provide connection string
- Click "Add Database"
Usage
Managing Databases
Command:
Manage Databases
Add, edit, and configure database connections:
-
Add a Database
- Click "Add Database" in the action panel
- Enter a descriptive name (e.g., "Production DB")
- Select database type: Postgres or MongoDB
- Enter connection string:
- Postgres:
postgresql://user:password@host:5432/database
- MongoDB:
mongodb://localhost:27017/dbname or
mongodb+srv://user:password@cluster.mongodb.net/dbname
- Click "Add Database"
-
Configure Exclusion Rules
- Select a database from the list
- Click "Add Exclusion Rule"
- Choose rule type:
- Regex match: Use regex patterns (e.g.,
^hdb_catalog\..*)
- Contains: Tables containing the pattern (e.g.,
hdb_catalog)
- Does not contain: Tables not containing the pattern
- Enter pattern and save
-
Set Default Database
- Select a database
- Click "Set as Default" to make it the default for Explore Tables
-
Sync Schema
- Select a database
- Click "Sync Schema" to fetch and cache the database schema
- The schema is stored locally for fast access
Syncing Schema
Command:
Sync Schema
Fetch the latest schema from your database:
- If you have one database, it will automatically start syncing
- If you have multiple databases, select the one to sync
- Wait for the sync to complete
- The schema is now cached and ready to explore
Note: You need to sync the schema before you can explore tables. The schema is cached locally, so you only need to sync when the database structure changes.
Exploring Tables
Command:
Explore Tables
Browse and copy table DDL statements:
-
Browse Tables
- Tables are organized by schema
- Use the search bar to filter tables by name
- Select a database from the dropdown (if you have multiple)
-
View Table DDL
- Click on any table to see its DDL in the detail view
- The DDL shows the complete table structure including columns, types, constraints, and indexes
-
Copy DDL
- Single Table: Select a table and press Enter or click "Copy DDL"
- Multiple Tables:
- Select tables using "Add to Selection" (or ⌘+Click)
- Press ⌘⇧Enter to copy combined DDL of selected tables
- Full Schema: Use "Copy Full Schema" to copy DDL for all tables
-
Bulk Selection
- "Add All to Selection": Select all visible tables
- "Add Schema to Selection": Select all tables in a schema
- "Remove Schema from Selection": Deselect all tables in a schema
- "Clear Selection": Clear all selections
Usage Examples
Example 1: Quick Schema Reference
- Open "Explore Tables"
- Search for a table name (e.g., "users")
- Press Enter to copy the DDL
- Paste into your AI assistant or documentation
Example 2: Export Multiple Related Tables
- Open "Explore Tables"
- Select tables related to a feature (e.g., "users", "user_profiles", "user_sessions")
- Press ⌘⇧Enter to copy combined DDL
- Use for AI context or documentation
Example 3: Filter Out System Tables
- Open "Manage Databases"
- Select your database
- Add exclusion rule: Type "Contains", Pattern "hdb_catalog"
- This filters out Hasura system tables from Explore Tables
Example 4: Working with Multiple Databases
- Add multiple databases in "Manage Databases"
- Set one as default for quick access
- Use the dropdown in "Explore Tables" to switch between databases
- Each database maintains its own exclusion rules and sync status
Connection String Formats
PostgreSQL
postgresql://[user[:password]@][host][:port][/database][?param1=value1&...]
Examples:
-
postgresql://user:password@localhost:5432/mydb
-
postgresql://user@localhost/mydb (no password)
-
postgresql://user:password@example.com:5432/mydb?sslmode=require
MongoDB
mongodb://[username:password@]host1[:port1][,...hostN[:portN]][/[database][?options]]
mongodb+srv://[username:password@]host[/[database][?options]]
Examples:
-
mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb
-
mongodb://user:password@localhost:27017/mydb
-
mongodb+srv://user:password@cluster.mongodb.net/mydb
Screenshots
Sync database schemas to cache them locally for fast access
Browse tables, view DDL, and copy schema information
View detailed table structure and copy DDL statements
Requirements
- Raycast (macOS or Windows)
- Node.js 18+ (for development)
- Access to PostgreSQL or MongoDB databases
Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint
# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint
License
MIT
Author
scisaif