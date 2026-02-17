DB Schema Explorer

Get database schema (tables, columns, relations) from PostgreSQL and MongoDB for AI reference and context. Perfect for quickly accessing table structures, copying DDL statements, and providing database context to AI assistants.

Features

Multi-Database Support : Connect to PostgreSQL and MongoDB databases

: Connect to PostgreSQL and MongoDB databases Schema Caching : Fetch and cache database schemas locally for fast access

: Fetch and cache database schemas locally for fast access Table Exploration : Browse tables organized by schema with search functionality

: Browse tables organized by schema with search functionality DDL Export : Copy individual table DDL or combine multiple tables into a single schema

: Copy individual table DDL or combine multiple tables into a single schema Exclusion Rules : Filter out unwanted tables using regex, contains, or does-not-contain patterns

: Filter out unwanted tables using regex, contains, or does-not-contain patterns Default Database : Set a default database for quick access

: Set a default database for quick access Table Name Display Options: Show full schema.table names or table names only

Installation

Install Raycast (if you haven't already) Download from raycast.com

Or install via Homebrew: brew install --cask raycast Install the Extension Open Raycast (⌘ Space)

Type "Extensions" and select "Store"

Search for "DB Schema Explorer"

Click "Install" Or install manually: git clone <repository-url> cd "<repository-directory>/extensions/db-schema-explorer" npm install npm run build Configure Your First Database Open Raycast and search for "Manage Databases"

Click "Add Database"

Enter a name, select database type (Postgres or MongoDB), and provide connection string

Click "Add Database"

Usage

Managing Databases

Command: Manage Databases

Add, edit, and configure database connections:

Add a Database Click "Add Database" in the action panel

Enter a descriptive name (e.g., "Production DB")

Select database type: Postgres or MongoDB

Enter connection string: Postgres: postgresql://user:password@host:5432/database MongoDB: mongodb://localhost:27017/dbname or mongodb+srv://user:password@cluster.mongodb.net/dbname

Click "Add Database" Configure Exclusion Rules Select a database from the list

Click "Add Exclusion Rule"

Choose rule type: Regex match : Use regex patterns (e.g., ^hdb_catalog\..* ) Contains : Tables containing the pattern (e.g., hdb_catalog ) Does not contain : Tables not containing the pattern

Enter pattern and save Set Default Database Select a database

Click "Set as Default" to make it the default for Explore Tables Sync Schema Select a database

Click "Sync Schema" to fetch and cache the database schema

The schema is stored locally for fast access

Syncing Schema

Command: Sync Schema

Fetch the latest schema from your database:

If you have one database, it will automatically start syncing If you have multiple databases, select the one to sync Wait for the sync to complete The schema is now cached and ready to explore

Note: You need to sync the schema before you can explore tables. The schema is cached locally, so you only need to sync when the database structure changes.

Exploring Tables

Command: Explore Tables

Browse and copy table DDL statements:

Browse Tables Tables are organized by schema

Use the search bar to filter tables by name

Select a database from the dropdown (if you have multiple) View Table DDL Click on any table to see its DDL in the detail view

The DDL shows the complete table structure including columns, types, constraints, and indexes Copy DDL Single Table : Select a table and press Enter or click "Copy DDL"

: Select a table and press Enter or click "Copy DDL" Multiple Tables : Select tables using "Add to Selection" (or ⌘+Click) Press ⌘⇧Enter to copy combined DDL of selected tables

: Full Schema: Use "Copy Full Schema" to copy DDL for all tables Bulk Selection "Add All to Selection": Select all visible tables

"Add Schema to Selection": Select all tables in a schema

"Remove Schema from Selection": Deselect all tables in a schema

"Clear Selection": Clear all selections

Usage Examples

Example 1: Quick Schema Reference

Open "Explore Tables" Search for a table name (e.g., "users") Press Enter to copy the DDL Paste into your AI assistant or documentation

Example 2: Export Multiple Related Tables

Open "Explore Tables" Select tables related to a feature (e.g., "users", "user_profiles", "user_sessions") Press ⌘⇧Enter to copy combined DDL Use for AI context or documentation

Example 3: Filter Out System Tables

Open "Manage Databases" Select your database Add exclusion rule: Type "Contains", Pattern "hdb_catalog" This filters out Hasura system tables from Explore Tables

Example 4: Working with Multiple Databases

Add multiple databases in "Manage Databases" Set one as default for quick access Use the dropdown in "Explore Tables" to switch between databases Each database maintains its own exclusion rules and sync status

Connection String Formats

PostgreSQL

postgresql://[user[:password]@][host][:port][/database][?param1=value1&...]

Examples:

postgresql://user:password@localhost:5432/mydb

postgresql://user@localhost/mydb (no password)

(no password) postgresql://user:password@example.com:5432/mydb?sslmode=require

MongoDB

mongodb://[username:password@]host1[:port1][,...hostN[:portN]][/[database][?options]] mongodb+srv://[username:password@]host[/[database][?options]]

Examples:

mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb

mongodb://user:password@localhost:27017/mydb

mongodb+srv://user:password@cluster.mongodb.net/mydb

Requirements

Raycast (macOS or Windows)

Node.js 18+ (for development)

Access to PostgreSQL or MongoDB databases

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint code npm run lint # Fix linting issues npm run fix-lint

License

MIT

Author

scisaif