Text Enhance

Raycast extension for rewriting rough drafts with Raycast AI.

It is built for a fast keyboard-first flow:

select text in another app and open the command

adjust purpose, enhancement, tone, model, and instructions

generate improved text and copy it instantly

save reusable named presets

reopen previous results from history

Commands

Enhance Text

Main command for rewriting text.

Features:

uses selected text first, then clipboard as fallback

supports purpose-specific rewriting such as email, Telegram, Slack, proposal, or plain text

supports named presets through a dedicated preset dropdown

supports follow-up correction prompts for regeneration

copies generated output automatically when enabled in preferences

Enhancement History

Separate command for browsing previous generations.

Features:

list previous generated outputs

inspect full draft and result

copy a previous result back to the clipboard

delete a single item

clear all history

Presets

Presets are named saved configurations, not Raycast drafts.

Each preset stores:

purpose

enhancement

tone

model

creativity

extra instruction

How it works:

choose No Preset to work with custom settings

to work with custom settings choose a named preset from the preset dropdown to apply it

press Cmd+S to save the current settings as a new preset

to save the current settings as a new preset press Cmd+Shift+Backspace to delete the selected preset

If you manually change preset-controlled fields after applying a preset, the UI switches back to No Preset .

Remembered Settings

When no preset is selected, the extension remembers the last used settings for:

purpose

enhancement

tone

model

creativity

extra instruction

The draft text itself is not remembered.

Use Cmd+Shift+R in the main command to clear remembered settings and return to your extension preference defaults.

Preferences

The extension includes global defaults in Raycast preferences:

default purpose

default enhancement

default tone

default model

default creativity

default extra instruction

auto-copy generated result

These are startup defaults only. They are separate from named presets.

Model Access

Models in this extension are provider-specific.

Examples:

Google Gemini models require Raycast Pro or a Google API key configured in Raycast Settings > AI

Anthropic Claude models require Raycast Pro or an Anthropic API key configured in Raycast Settings > AI

OpenAI GPT models require Raycast Pro or an OpenAI API key configured in Raycast Settings > AI

Important:

OpenRouter keys in Raycast do not automatically apply to provider-specific Google, Anthropic, or OpenAI model selections in this extension

the extension uses Raycast's public AI model API, which does not expose the same dynamic model picker as Raycast Quick AI

Development

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run in local Raycast development mode:

npm run dev

Validate the extension:

npm run lint npm run build

Requirements

Raycast installed on macOS

Raycast AI enabled for the user account, or compatible model access configured through Raycast

Storage Model

The extension currently stores three kinds of data:

presets: named saved settings

history: saved generation results

Raycast preferences: global startup defaults

Raycast form drafts are intentionally disabled.

Publishing Note