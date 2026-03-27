Text Enhance
Raycast extension for rewriting rough drafts with Raycast AI.
It is built for a fast keyboard-first flow:
- select text in another app and open the command
- adjust purpose, enhancement, tone, model, and instructions
- generate improved text and copy it instantly
- save reusable named presets
- reopen previous results from history
Commands
Enhance Text
Main command for rewriting text.
Features:
- uses selected text first, then clipboard as fallback
- supports purpose-specific rewriting such as email, Telegram, Slack, proposal, or plain text
- supports named presets through a dedicated preset dropdown
- supports follow-up correction prompts for regeneration
- copies generated output automatically when enabled in preferences
Enhancement History
Separate command for browsing previous generations.
Features:
- list previous generated outputs
- inspect full draft and result
- copy a previous result back to the clipboard
- delete a single item
- clear all history
Presets
Presets are named saved configurations, not Raycast drafts.
Each preset stores:
- purpose
- enhancement
- tone
- model
- creativity
- extra instruction
How it works:
- choose
No Preset to work with custom settings
- choose a named preset from the preset dropdown to apply it
- press
Cmd+S to save the current settings as a new preset
- press
Cmd+Shift+Backspace to delete the selected preset
If you manually change preset-controlled fields after applying a preset, the UI switches back to
No Preset.
Remembered Settings
When no preset is selected, the extension remembers the last used settings for:
- purpose
- enhancement
- tone
- model
- creativity
- extra instruction
The draft text itself is not remembered.
Use
Cmd+Shift+R in the main command to clear remembered settings and return to your extension preference defaults.
Preferences
The extension includes global defaults in Raycast preferences:
- default purpose
- default enhancement
- default tone
- default model
- default creativity
- default extra instruction
- auto-copy generated result
These are startup defaults only. They are separate from named presets.
Model Access
Models in this extension are provider-specific.
Examples:
- Google Gemini models require Raycast Pro or a Google API key configured in Raycast Settings > AI
- Anthropic Claude models require Raycast Pro or an Anthropic API key configured in Raycast Settings > AI
- OpenAI GPT models require Raycast Pro or an OpenAI API key configured in Raycast Settings > AI
Important:
- OpenRouter keys in Raycast do not automatically apply to provider-specific Google, Anthropic, or OpenAI model selections in this extension
- the extension uses Raycast's public AI model API, which does not expose the same dynamic model picker as Raycast Quick AI
Development
Install dependencies:
npm install
Run in local Raycast development mode:
npm run dev
Validate the extension:
npm run lint
npm run build
Requirements
- Raycast installed on macOS
- Raycast AI enabled for the user account, or compatible model access configured through Raycast
Storage Model
The extension currently stores three kinds of data:
- presets: named saved settings
- history: saved generation results
- Raycast preferences: global startup defaults
Raycast form drafts are intentionally disabled.
Publishing Note
The
author field in
package.json must match your Raycast username for publishing and validation.