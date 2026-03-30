Trimmy
"Paste once, run once." — Trimmy is a Raycast extension for cleaning copied shell snippets, wrapped URLs, and path-like text so they are easier to run or paste.
Trimmy was created by steipete.
Commands
- Trim and Copy — cleans the current input and puts the result on your clipboard
- Trim and Paste — cleans the current input and pastes it into the frontmost app
- Trim and Preview — shows the original and trimmed output before you choose what to do next
Input resolution
By default, Trimmy uses this order:
- selected text in the frontmost app
- selected Finder item path (macOS only)
- clipboard text
You can disable that behavior per command with the Prefer Selection / Finder preference if you want strict clipboard-only behavior.
Aggressiveness
- Low (safer): most conservative; best when you only want very obvious command snippets flattened
- Normal: works well for most README and blog-style command snippets; default for Preview Trim
- High (eager): trims more aggressively, even when the command signal is weaker; default for Trim and Trim and Paste
Cleaning behavior
The current implementation ports the most useful Trimmy features for Raycast:
- strips shell prompt prefixes like
$ and
#
- repairs wrapped URLs that were split across lines
- quotes path-like text with spaces when it looks safe to do so
- removes copied terminal box-drawing characters
- detects likely multi-line commands using prefixes, punctuation, pipelines, continuations, and indentation
- flattens matching commands into a single space-normalized line
Preview mode
Preview Trim uses a Raycast view command to show the original input and trimmed output, inspired by the selection-preview pattern used in Raycast's JSON Format extension.
Known limitations
- Detection is heuristic, not shell-parser based.
- Path quoting is intentionally conservative and skips strings that look like full shell commands with flags.
- Box-drawing cleanup is best-effort and optimized for copied terminal snippets.