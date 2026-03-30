Trimmy

"Paste once, run once." — Trimmy is a Raycast extension for cleaning copied shell snippets, wrapped URLs, and path-like text so they are easier to run or paste.

Trimmy was created by steipete.

Commands

Trim and Copy — cleans the current input and puts the result on your clipboard

— cleans the current input and puts the result on your clipboard Trim and Paste — cleans the current input and pastes it into the frontmost app

— cleans the current input and pastes it into the frontmost app Trim and Preview — shows the original and trimmed output before you choose what to do next

Input resolution

By default, Trimmy uses this order:

selected text in the frontmost app selected Finder item path (macOS only) clipboard text

You can disable that behavior per command with the Prefer Selection / Finder preference if you want strict clipboard-only behavior.

Aggressiveness

Low (safer) : most conservative; best when you only want very obvious command snippets flattened

: most conservative; best when you only want very obvious command snippets flattened Normal : works well for most README and blog-style command snippets; default for Preview Trim

: works well for most README and blog-style command snippets; default for Preview Trim High (eager): trims more aggressively, even when the command signal is weaker; default for Trim and Trim and Paste

Cleaning behavior

The current implementation ports the most useful Trimmy features for Raycast:

strips shell prompt prefixes like $ and #

and repairs wrapped URLs that were split across lines

quotes path-like text with spaces when it looks safe to do so

removes copied terminal box-drawing characters

detects likely multi-line commands using prefixes, punctuation, pipelines, continuations, and indentation

flattens matching commands into a single space-normalized line

Preview mode

Preview Trim uses a Raycast view command to show the original input and trimmed output, inspired by the selection-preview pattern used in Raycast's JSON Format extension.

Known limitations