LinkAce
Save and organize links in your self-hosted LinkAce instance directly from Raycast.
LinkAce is a self-hosted bookmark archive to collect links of your favorite websites. This extension allows you to quickly save links without leaving Raycast.
Features
- Add Link: Open a full form to save a link with title, description, tags, and privacy settings
- Quick Add Link: Instantly save a link from your clipboard or argument with default settings
Setup
1. Get Your LinkAce API Token
- Open your LinkAce instance in a browser
- Go to Settings → Account Settings
- Scroll to the API Token section
- Click Generate new API token (or copy your existing token)
- Copy the token - you'll need it in the next step
2. Configure the Extension
When you first run the extension, you'll be prompted to configure:
- LinkAce Base URL: Your LinkAce instance URL (e.g.,
https://linkace.example.com)
- API Token: Paste the token from step 1
- Default Tags (optional): Comma-separated tags to add to all links (e.g.,
raycast, bookmarks)
- Private by Default (optional): Check this to make all new links private by default
You can also configure these later in Raycast Settings → Extensions → LinkAce.
Usage
Add Link
Opens a form where you can:
- Enter or paste a URL
- Add a custom title
- Add a description
- Add tags (comma-separated)
- Set privacy (public or private)
Quick Add Link
Quickly saves a link with minimal interaction:
- Run the command and pass a URL as an argument, or
- Copy a URL to your clipboard and run the command
- The link will be saved with your default settings
Privacy & Security
Your API token is securely stored in Raycast preferences and is never logged or transmitted anywhere except to your LinkAce instance.