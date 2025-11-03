LinkAce

Save and organize links in your self-hosted LinkAce instance directly from Raycast.

LinkAce is a self-hosted bookmark archive to collect links of your favorite websites. This extension allows you to quickly save links without leaving Raycast.

Features

Add Link : Open a full form to save a link with title, description, tags, and privacy settings

: Open a full form to save a link with title, description, tags, and privacy settings Quick Add Link: Instantly save a link from your clipboard or argument with default settings

Setup

1. Get Your LinkAce API Token

Open your LinkAce instance in a browser Go to Settings → Account Settings Scroll to the API Token section Click Generate new API token (or copy your existing token) Copy the token - you'll need it in the next step

2. Configure the Extension

When you first run the extension, you'll be prompted to configure:

LinkAce Base URL : Your LinkAce instance URL (e.g., https://linkace.example.com )

: Your LinkAce instance URL (e.g., ) API Token : Paste the token from step 1

: Paste the token from step 1 Default Tags (optional): Comma-separated tags to add to all links (e.g., raycast, bookmarks )

(optional): Comma-separated tags to add to all links (e.g., ) Private by Default (optional): Check this to make all new links private by default

You can also configure these later in Raycast Settings → Extensions → LinkAce.

Usage

Add Link

Opens a form where you can:

Enter or paste a URL

Add a custom title

Add a description

Add tags (comma-separated)

Set privacy (public or private)

Quick Add Link

Quickly saves a link with minimal interaction:

Run the command and pass a URL as an argument, or

Copy a URL to your clipboard and run the command

The link will be saved with your default settings

Privacy & Security

Your API token is securely stored in Raycast preferences and is never logged or transmitted anywhere except to your LinkAce instance.