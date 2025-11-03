StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Linkace

Adds link to Linkace
AvatarJasper Mayone
New
Install Extension
Overview

LinkAce

Save and organize links in your self-hosted LinkAce instance directly from Raycast.

LinkAce is a self-hosted bookmark archive to collect links of your favorite websites. This extension allows you to quickly save links without leaving Raycast.

Features

  • Add Link: Open a full form to save a link with title, description, tags, and privacy settings
  • Quick Add Link: Instantly save a link from your clipboard or argument with default settings

Setup

1. Get Your LinkAce API Token

  1. Open your LinkAce instance in a browser
  2. Go to SettingsAccount Settings
  3. Scroll to the API Token section
  4. Click Generate new API token (or copy your existing token)
  5. Copy the token - you'll need it in the next step

2. Configure the Extension

When you first run the extension, you'll be prompted to configure:

  • LinkAce Base URL: Your LinkAce instance URL (e.g., https://linkace.example.com)
  • API Token: Paste the token from step 1
  • Default Tags (optional): Comma-separated tags to add to all links (e.g., raycast, bookmarks)
  • Private by Default (optional): Check this to make all new links private by default

You can also configure these later in Raycast SettingsExtensionsLinkAce.

Usage

Add Link

Opens a form where you can:

  • Enter or paste a URL
  • Add a custom title
  • Add a description
  • Add tags (comma-separated)
  • Set privacy (public or private)

Quick Add Link

Quickly saves a link with minimal interaction:

  • Run the command and pass a URL as an argument, or
  • Copy a URL to your clipboard and run the command
  • The link will be saved with your default settings

Privacy & Security

Your API token is securely stored in Raycast preferences and is never logged or transmitted anywhere except to your LinkAce instance.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Other
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
