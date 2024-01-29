Start and track GitHub Copilot coding agent tasks from Raycast 🤖
This extension provides AI tools that can be used through Raycast AI to interact with GitHub Copilot:
create-task
Creates a GitHub Copilot coding task with a prompt, repository, and optional branch. If no branch is provided, uses the default branch of the repository.
Example usage:
@github-copilot Create a task to add dark mode support for raycast/extensions
search-repositories
Searches for GitHub repositories. Can search recent repositories, repositories by owner, or use a query filter.
Example usage:
@github-copilot Search for repositories in the raycast organization
repo,
workflow and
read:org permissions.
Copilot coding agent and this extension are in public preview and subject to change. During the preview, use of the feature is subject to the GitHub Pre-release License Terms.