StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

GitHub Copilot

Delegate tasks to GitHub Copilot coding agent and track progress from Raycast
AvatarGitHub
457 Installs
Install Extension
Overview

GitHub Copilot

Start and track GitHub Copilot coding agent tasks from Raycast 🤖

How it works

  • Create Task: Kick off a Copilot coding agent job for a chosen repository and base branch using your prompt. The agent works in the background, opens a pull request and tags you for review.
  • View Tasks: Track the progress of tasks you've given to Copilot, and jump to the PR or session logs in GitHub.
  • AI Assistant: Use the AI tools to help create tasks, search repositories, and get repository information through natural language.

AI Tools

This extension provides AI tools that can be used through Raycast AI to interact with GitHub Copilot:

create-task

Creates a GitHub Copilot coding task with a prompt, repository, and optional branch. If no branch is provided, uses the default branch of the repository.

Example usage:

@github-copilot Create a task to add dark mode support for raycast/extensions

search-repositories

Searches for GitHub repositories. Can search recent repositories, repositories by owner, or use a query filter.

Example usage:

@github-copilot Search for repositories in the raycast organization

Requirements

  • Access to GitHub Copilot coding agent, available for Copilot Pro, Pro+, Business and Enterprise users. If you're a Business or Enterprise subscriber, an administrator will have to enable the feature.
  • Authentication with your GitHub account with OAuth: The first time you use the extension, you'll be asked to connect your account, providing repo, workflow and read:org permissions.

Copilot coding agent and this extension are in public preview and subject to change. During the preview, use of the feature is subject to the GitHub Pre-release License Terms.

Contributors3
AvatartimrogersAvatarpernielsentikaerAvatarthomas
Categories
Developer ToolsProductivityAI Extensions
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Apple Reminders logo

Apple Reminders

Manage Apple Reminders.

Brew logo

Brew

Search and install Homebrew formulae

Raycast Explorer logo

Raycast Explorer

Explore snippets, prompts, and custom themes from within Raycast.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.