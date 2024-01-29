Start and track GitHub Copilot coding agent tasks from Raycast 🤖

How it works

View Tasks : Track the progress of tasks you've given to Copilot, and jump to the PR or session logs in GitHub.

: Track the progress of tasks you've given to Copilot, and jump to the PR or session logs in GitHub. AI Assistant: Use the AI tools to help create tasks, search repositories, and get repository information through natural language.

AI Tools

This extension provides AI tools that can be used through Raycast AI to interact with GitHub Copilot:

create-task

Creates a GitHub Copilot coding task with a prompt, repository, and optional branch. If no branch is provided, uses the default branch of the repository.

Example usage:

@github-copilot Create a task to add dark mode support for raycast/extensions

search-repositories

Searches for GitHub repositories. Can search recent repositories, repositories by owner, or use a query filter.

Example usage:

@github-copilot Search for repositories in the raycast organization

Requirements

Access to GitHub Copilot coding agent , available for Copilot Pro, Pro+, Business and Enterprise users. If you're a Business or Enterprise subscriber, an administrator will have to enable the feature.

, available for Copilot Pro, Pro+, Business and Enterprise users. If you're a Business or Enterprise subscriber, an administrator will have to enable the feature. Authentication with your GitHub account with OAuth: The first time you use the extension, you'll be asked to connect your account, providing repo , workflow and read:org permissions.

Copilot coding agent and this extension are in public preview and subject to change. During the preview, use of the feature is subject to the GitHub Pre-release License Terms.