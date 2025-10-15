Haystack

Organize anything by capturing screenshots

Turn your screenshots into structured data. Haystack uses AI to extract information from your screenshots and organize it exactly how you want.

Getting Started

1. Configure Your OpenAI API Key

Before you can start capturing, you'll need an OpenAI API key. Here's how to get one:

Head over to OpenAI's platform Sign up or log in to your account Navigate to API Keys Click "Create new secret key" Copy your new API key Open Haystack in Raycast and paste it into the preferences

Why do we need this? Haystack uses OpenAI's vision models to look at your screenshots and extract the data you care about.

Privacy note: Your screenshots are sent to OpenAI's API for processing. Make sure you're comfortable with this before using the extension. Haystack doesn't store or transmit your data anywhere else.

2. Create Your First Stack

Think of stacks as smart folders that know exactly what to look for in your screenshots. Before you can capture anything, you need to create at least one stack.

What's a stack? It's a collection template that defines what information you want to extract. For example:

Plane Tickets Stack : Extract airline, price, departure date, destination

: Extract airline, price, departure date, destination Concert Events Stack : Capture artist name, venue, date, ticket price

: Capture artist name, venue, date, ticket price Package Tracking Stack : Grab tracking number, carrier, expected delivery

: Grab tracking number, carrier, expected delivery Restaurant Recommendations: Save name, cuisine type, location, price range

How to create a stack:

Run Create New Stack command in Raycast Give it a descriptive name (e.g., "Plane Tickets") Choose an icon that makes sense Describe what you want to collect in plain English List the fields you want to extract (e.g., "airline, price, date, destination")

Haystack's AI will automatically generate the appropriate fields based on your description. You can always edit, add, or remove fields later!

Capturing Screenshots

Once you have at least one stack set up, you're ready to start capturing:

Run Create New Capture command Take a screenshot of whatever you want to organize Haystack's AI will: Analyze the screenshot

Figure out which stack it belongs to

Extract all the relevant information

Save it automatically

That's it! Your capture is now organized and searchable.

Tip: Assign a keyboard shortcut to the Create New Capture command for quick captures!

Managing Your Data

Browse Captures

Use List All Captures to see everything you've captured. You can:

Search through your captures

View full details and the original screenshot

Delete captures you no longer need

Manage Stacks

Use List All Stacks to:

View all your stacks

Edit stack details

Add or remove fields

Delete stacks

Chat with Your Capture

Use natural language to query your collection and get instant answers.

Pro Tips

Be specific with stack descriptions : The more detail you provide, the better the AI understands what to extract

: The more detail you provide, the better the AI understands what to extract Use descriptive field names : Instead of "info1", use "departure_time" or "ticket_price"

: Instead of "info1", use "departure_time" or "ticket_price" Create focused stacks : Rather than one mega-stack, create specific stacks for different purposes

: Rather than one mega-stack, create specific stacks for different purposes Mark title fields wisely: At least one field should be marked as a title field - it's what you'll see in the list view

Made with ❤️ for people who screenshot everything