Haystack
Organize anything by capturing screenshots
Turn your screenshots into structured data. Haystack uses AI to extract information from your screenshots and organize it exactly how you want.
Getting Started
1. Configure Your OpenAI API Key
Before you can start capturing, you'll need an OpenAI API key. Here's how to get one:
- Head over to OpenAI's platform
- Sign up or log in to your account
- Navigate to API Keys
- Click "Create new secret key"
- Copy your new API key
- Open Haystack in Raycast and paste it into the preferences
Why do we need this? Haystack uses OpenAI's vision models to look at your screenshots and extract the data you care about.
Privacy note: Your screenshots are sent to OpenAI's API for processing. Make sure you're comfortable with this before using the extension. Haystack doesn't store or transmit your data anywhere else.
2. Create Your First Stack
Think of stacks as smart folders that know exactly what to look for in your screenshots. Before you can capture anything, you need to create at least one stack.
What's a stack? It's a collection template that defines what information you want to extract. For example:
- Plane Tickets Stack: Extract airline, price, departure date, destination
- Concert Events Stack: Capture artist name, venue, date, ticket price
- Package Tracking Stack: Grab tracking number, carrier, expected delivery
- Restaurant Recommendations: Save name, cuisine type, location, price range
How to create a stack:
- Run
Create New Stack command in Raycast
- Give it a descriptive name (e.g., "Plane Tickets")
- Choose an icon that makes sense
- Describe what you want to collect in plain English
- List the fields you want to extract (e.g., "airline, price, date, destination")
Haystack's AI will automatically generate the appropriate fields based on your description. You can always edit, add, or remove fields later!
Capturing Screenshots
Once you have at least one stack set up, you're ready to start capturing:
- Run
Create New Capture command
- Take a screenshot of whatever you want to organize
- Haystack's AI will:
- Analyze the screenshot
- Figure out which stack it belongs to
- Extract all the relevant information
- Save it automatically
That's it! Your capture is now organized and searchable.
Tip: Assign a keyboard shortcut to the
Create New Capture command for quick captures!
Managing Your Data
Browse Captures
Use
List All Captures to see everything you've captured. You can:
- Search through your captures
- View full details and the original screenshot
- Delete captures you no longer need
Manage Stacks
Use
List All Stacks to:
- View all your stacks
- Edit stack details
- Add or remove fields
- Delete stacks
Chat with Your Capture
Use natural language to query your collection and get instant answers.
Pro Tips
- Be specific with stack descriptions: The more detail you provide, the better the AI understands what to extract
- Use descriptive field names: Instead of "info1", use "departure_time" or "ticket_price"
- Create focused stacks: Rather than one mega-stack, create specific stacks for different purposes
- Mark title fields wisely: At least one field should be marked as a title field - it's what you'll see in the list view
