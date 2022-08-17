StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Hey, I’m Wes Bos. I'm a Web Developer, Teacher and Speaker from Hamilton, Ontario 🇨🇦

Favorite feature

I use Raycast mostly for launching apps, killing processes or quick calculations and conversions. My favorite feature of Raycast is how it’s slowly reducing my need for other productivity apps. Often I find myself headed to the browser or opening an app when I realize I can just do it in Raycast instead.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

It’s definitely Conversions. Being Canadian, I’m constantly converting USD to CAD and inches to centimetres. I love how flexible it is! And not having to memorize a syntax for converting values is awesome, because it frees up my headspace.

Top extensions from the Store

I’d say Kill Process. Often I need to find an app or a Node.js process that went rogue. Being able to quickly find the right process and kill it is an invaluable piece of my workflow.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

I set up the hotkeys to be the same as Alfred because it’s easier for my muscle memory.

Anything else

Raycast has a huge community of extensions, which is great, because someone has solved most of my problems already 😊 I just want to be able to skin it myself!

