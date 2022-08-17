StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Go back
Sania Saleh
Sania Saleh
I’m Sania! I’m a contract designer & director working with early stage teams on their product strategy and design systems.

Favorite feature

I don’t even know where to start — Raycast is such an integral part of my daily workflow. I haven’t used Launchpad in *years.* I’m an app and tab minimalist (I know, crazy). Retaining focus is key to good, short workdays, which means the fewer things I have to switch between the better.

Being able to manage my Things to-do or join meetings in my calendar straight from Raycast streamlines my day massively. Tasks and meetings are things you can’t escape. But being able to use what you need from Raycast is a really non-intrusive way of managing your workday, without having to deal with the consequences of context switching.

On a more design-specific note, having quick, easy access to my Clipboard History is a game changer for when you’re trying to copy and paste a million pieces of content from the client into your designs. It has saved me a ridiculous amount of time before.

But my favorite actually has to be Raycast’s Confetti Command, which has featured in more than one screen share with a client or colleague (and is always very happily received!).

Am I allowed one more? 😇 Using Snippets to create a ton of standardised email replies was a great move. From monthly billing emails to project inquiries, it saves a lot of typing (and mental space).

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

I think I covered most of them above, but a really unexpectedly great feature is that I can convert currencies in Raycast. It even intuitively converts everything into my local currency for me. As a London-based designer working with multiple clients in the US at any given time, I use this literally every day. And it’s one more point of friction reduced 😊

image

Top extensions from the Store

My must-haves that I didn’t include above:

Anything else

One nice thing about Raycast is that they ship so often, and the community adds new extensions so frequently, you can never be kitted out to the max.

Sometimes I literally just go, ‘I wonder what’s new in the store’ and always come away with something. I really appreciate that in a product.

More stories

Machiel Kreiken
Read more
Machiel Kreiken
Product Manager
François Rouault
Read more
François Rouault
iOS Developer
Matthew Guay
Read more
Matthew Guay
Writer & Co-Founder
Share your experience
Fill out the template 

Ready for take-off?

Download the Raycast app and start taking your productivity to new heights.

Download for Mac
or$ brew install --cask raycast
macOS 12+
Stay up to date

We’d love to stay connected with you. If the feeling’s mutual, follow @raycastapp on Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Help shape the product

Lots of the best and brightest ideas come from you. Join our Slack Community to help create the future of Raycast.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingFAQ
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
SnippetsPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.