Simon Kubica
I’m Simon Kubica, co-founder and CEO of Index 👋 I was previously a Product Manager at Atlassian, and now get to build the PM tool I always wanted.
https://simonkubica.com

Favorite feature

My favorite feature by far is the Raycast API, which makes almost every other feature possible.

The ability to utilize inbuilt, consistent, and beautiful UI components makes it really easy to interact with almost any data source through Raycast.

At Atlassian I worked on a similar UI kit for our developers (which is how I ended up meeting Thomas, Raycast co-founder). It’s been amazing to see the thousands of extensions the Raycast API has spawned, and just how fast Raycast evolves because of this platform capability.

I’ll be using this platform for the Index Product Management extension on the way, and I’m sure that’ll become my new favorite once it’s live!

I’m a huge fan of liberally using Clipboard History (CMD + Shift + V), My Schedule (CMD + V) Dictionary (linked to define ), and Search Files (linked to file ).

As you can see, these commands get used quite a lot 😅

image

Top extensions from the Store

The extension that I think gets nowhere near enough hype is Speedtest. Any time I suspect a connectivity issue, or just want to understand how fast my current connection is, CMD + S instantly gives me the answer.

When I’m working on Index, CleanShot X linked to CMD + R is a must-have for quickly recording my screen and sharing bugs with the team.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

My favorite hotkeys right now are the two very thoughtful Window Management options. They solved the problem I had with previous Window Management tools, where the only options available were making windows either full screen (which I don’t like), or tiny (which makes them unusable):

  • Command + Option + S to make my window ‘reasonable size’
  • Command + Option + A to ‘almost maximize’ my window

I’ve also seen other power users map their most used apps (mine are Chrome, Signal, and Slack) to hotkeys, which is something I want to try next.

Anything else

A take I always find myself repeating is that Raycast is single-handedly pushing forward the Mac OS experience right now. It’s by far the best thing to happen to the Mac in years.

