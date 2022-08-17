My favorite feature is to be able to search any everyday app I use directly via Raycast.
I use Extensions hotkeys for a lot of apps:
I also search common online services with Quicklink hotkeys:
⌥ + I for LinkedIn
⌥ + D for Deepl (via Deepcast)
⌥ + W or
⌥ + < for French-English or English-French translations via WordReference, and many others.
Second favourite which cannot not be mentioned is the Clipboard History and Window Management, that I have already been using via other apps in the past, and that Raycast now perfectly and smoothly replaces.
Besides the already mentioned Quicklinks, I happen to use a lot Raycast to just search Google, which is my default command when typing something in the bar.
I use a huge amount of snippets for frequently used sequences, like writing my full name, adding salutations to an email, writing an email address I use, a phone number, a one sentence presentation of myself, a blurb of my company, or my company identification number, tax number, address, past frequently shared URLs etc. I use
⌘ + ⇧ + space to trigger these snippets.
I started also using Scripts quite late but use a lot one to open Downloads
⌘ ⇧ + D, close all Finder windows
⌘ ⇧ + W, or empty Trash
⌘ ^ + O
I already mentioned some as being my favourites, but the others I use frequently are Google Maps Search, Open Browser Profiles, Spotify Control and Spotify Player.
I have hotkeys to launch frequently used apps, like mentioned above, notably…
⌥ + N
⌥ + F
⌥ + S
⌥ + C
⌥ + T
I also it very often to search emojis
⌘ ^ + space or toggle Bluetooth
⌘ ^ + B.
I use few aliases, but some of the ones I do use are:
gif
cb
wiki
I love a lot how fast Raycast product improves thanks to the work of the developers community that I follow on Slack.
I would actually have loved to know how to code myself to also develop some extensions or scripts (like to search Front if someone reads that 🙏), but unfortunately do not have the skills yet 🤓.
Download the Raycast app and start taking your productivity to new heights.macOS 12+