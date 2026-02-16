Okta App Manager

Onboarding

To use this extension, you need an Okta API token and your Okta domain.

1. Get your Okta Domain

Your Okta domain is the URL you use to sign in to Okta (e.g., dev-123456.okta.com or company.okta.com ).

2. Create an API Token

Log within your Okta Admin Console. Go to Security > API. Click the Tokens tab. Click Create Token. Give your token a name (e.g., "Raycast Extension") and copy the token value.

3. Add your Environment

Open Raycast and run the Manage Environments command. Press Cmd+N or select Create Environment. Enter a name for your environment (e.g., "Production"). Enter your Okta Domain and API Token. Save the environment.

You can add multiple environments and switch between them using the Manage Environments command.