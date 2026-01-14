App Tag Manager
Organize and search your macOS applications with custom tags. A powerful Raycast extension that makes app discovery instant and intuitive.
中文版本
Features
🏷️ Smart Tagging System
- Custom Tags: Add unlimited tags to any application
- Instant Search: Find apps by name, tag, or even Chinese/Pinyin
- Bulk Management: Manage all your tags in one place
🔍 Advanced Search
- Multi-language Support: Search in English, Chinese, and Pinyin
- Tag-based Filtering: Quickly filter apps by their tags
- Progressive Loading: Fast initial load with async name updates
📤 Import/Export
- Backup Tags: Export all your tag configurations as JSON
- Sync Across Devices: Import tags on a new Mac or share with teammates
- AI Enhancement: Use the included AI prompt to auto-generate tags
Installation
- Install Raycast
- Search for "App Tag Manager" in the Raycast Store
- Click Install
Usage
Search and Tag Apps
Use the main command to search and manage tags:
- Press
⌘ Space to open Raycast
- Type "App Tags Search"
- Search for any application
- Press
Enter to manage tags for the selected app
Tag Management Interface
The new List-based tag editor provides a streamlined experience:
- Add Tags: Type a new tag name and press
Enter
- Remove Tags: Select an existing tag and press
Enter
- Filter Tags: Start typing to filter existing tags
Export Tags
- Run "App Tags Export" command
- View your tag statistics
- Click "Export to Clipboard"
- Optionally copy the AI prompt for auto-tagging
Import Tags
- Copy exported JSON data to clipboard
- Run "App Tags Import" command
- Review the import preview
- Click "Import Tags" to apply
AI Auto-Tagging
The extension includes a carefully crafted prompt for AI assistants to automatically generate relevant tags for your applications. After exporting your tags:
- Copy the AI prompt from the export page
- Paste it along with your exported JSON to an AI assistant
- Import the enhanced JSON back into the extension
Tips
- Quick Access: Assign keyboard shortcuts to frequently used commands
- Consistent Tagging: Use categories like "Development", "Design", "Productivity"
- Tag Groups: Create tag hierarchies like "Work/Meeting", "Work/Code"
- Regular Backups: Export your tags periodically to prevent data loss
Privacy
All data is stored locally on your Mac using Raycast's LocalStorage. No data is sent to external servers.
Requirements
- macOS 10.15+
- Raycast v1.50.0+
Support
For issues, feature requests, or contributions, please visit the GitHub repository.
Author
Deepoke
License
MIT License - see LICENSE for details
Made with ❤️ for the Raycast community