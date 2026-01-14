StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Organize and search macOS applications with tags
AvatarZain Cheung
New
Install Extension
Overview

App Tag Manager

Organize and search your macOS applications with custom tags. A powerful Raycast extension that makes app discovery instant and intuitive.

中文版本

Features

🏷️ Smart Tagging System

  • Custom Tags: Add unlimited tags to any application
  • Instant Search: Find apps by name, tag, or even Chinese/Pinyin
  • Bulk Management: Manage all your tags in one place

🔍 Advanced Search

  • Multi-language Support: Search in English, Chinese, and Pinyin
  • Tag-based Filtering: Quickly filter apps by their tags
  • Progressive Loading: Fast initial load with async name updates

📤 Import/Export

  • Backup Tags: Export all your tag configurations as JSON
  • Sync Across Devices: Import tags on a new Mac or share with teammates
  • AI Enhancement: Use the included AI prompt to auto-generate tags

Installation

  1. Install Raycast
  2. Search for "App Tag Manager" in the Raycast Store
  3. Click Install

Usage

Search and Tag Apps

Use the main command to search and manage tags:

  1. Press ⌘ Space to open Raycast
  2. Type "App Tags Search"
  3. Search for any application
  4. Press Enter to manage tags for the selected app

Tag Management Interface

The new List-based tag editor provides a streamlined experience:

  • Add Tags: Type a new tag name and press Enter
  • Remove Tags: Select an existing tag and press Enter
  • Filter Tags: Start typing to filter existing tags

Export Tags

  1. Run "App Tags Export" command
  2. View your tag statistics
  3. Click "Export to Clipboard"
  4. Optionally copy the AI prompt for auto-tagging

Import Tags

  1. Copy exported JSON data to clipboard
  2. Run "App Tags Import" command
  3. Review the import preview
  4. Click "Import Tags" to apply

AI Auto-Tagging

The extension includes a carefully crafted prompt for AI assistants to automatically generate relevant tags for your applications. After exporting your tags:

  1. Copy the AI prompt from the export page
  2. Paste it along with your exported JSON to an AI assistant
  3. Import the enhanced JSON back into the extension

Tips

  • Quick Access: Assign keyboard shortcuts to frequently used commands
  • Consistent Tagging: Use categories like "Development", "Design", "Productivity"
  • Tag Groups: Create tag hierarchies like "Work/Meeting", "Work/Code"
  • Regular Backups: Export your tags periodically to prevent data loss

Privacy

All data is stored locally on your Mac using Raycast's LocalStorage. No data is sent to external servers.

Requirements

  • macOS 10.15+
  • Raycast v1.50.0+

Support

For issues, feature requests, or contributions, please visit the GitHub repository.

Author

Deepoke

License

MIT License - see LICENSE for details

Made with ❤️ for the Raycast community

