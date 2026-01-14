App Tag Manager

Organize and search your macOS applications with custom tags. A powerful Raycast extension that makes app discovery instant and intuitive.

中文版本

Features

🏷️ Smart Tagging System

Custom Tags : Add unlimited tags to any application

: Add unlimited tags to any application Instant Search : Find apps by name, tag, or even Chinese/Pinyin

: Find apps by name, tag, or even Chinese/Pinyin Bulk Management: Manage all your tags in one place

🔍 Advanced Search

Multi-language Support : Search in English, Chinese, and Pinyin

: Search in English, Chinese, and Pinyin Tag-based Filtering : Quickly filter apps by their tags

: Quickly filter apps by their tags Progressive Loading: Fast initial load with async name updates

📤 Import/Export

Backup Tags : Export all your tag configurations as JSON

: Export all your tag configurations as JSON Sync Across Devices : Import tags on a new Mac or share with teammates

: Import tags on a new Mac or share with teammates AI Enhancement: Use the included AI prompt to auto-generate tags

Installation

Install Raycast Search for "App Tag Manager" in the Raycast Store Click Install

Usage

Search and Tag Apps

Use the main command to search and manage tags:

Press ⌘ Space to open Raycast Type "App Tags Search" Search for any application Press Enter to manage tags for the selected app

Tag Management Interface

The new List-based tag editor provides a streamlined experience:

Add Tags : Type a new tag name and press Enter

: Type a new tag name and press Remove Tags : Select an existing tag and press Enter

: Select an existing tag and press Filter Tags: Start typing to filter existing tags

Export Tags

Run "App Tags Export" command View your tag statistics Click "Export to Clipboard" Optionally copy the AI prompt for auto-tagging

Import Tags

Copy exported JSON data to clipboard Run "App Tags Import" command Review the import preview Click "Import Tags" to apply

AI Auto-Tagging

The extension includes a carefully crafted prompt for AI assistants to automatically generate relevant tags for your applications. After exporting your tags:

Copy the AI prompt from the export page Paste it along with your exported JSON to an AI assistant Import the enhanced JSON back into the extension

Tips

Quick Access : Assign keyboard shortcuts to frequently used commands

: Assign keyboard shortcuts to frequently used commands Consistent Tagging : Use categories like "Development", "Design", "Productivity"

: Use categories like "Development", "Design", "Productivity" Tag Groups : Create tag hierarchies like "Work/Meeting", "Work/Code"

: Create tag hierarchies like "Work/Meeting", "Work/Code" Regular Backups: Export your tags periodically to prevent data loss

Privacy

All data is stored locally on your Mac using Raycast's LocalStorage. No data is sent to external servers.

Requirements

macOS 10.15+

Raycast v1.50.0+

Support

For issues, feature requests, or contributions, please visit the GitHub repository.

Author

Deepoke

License

MIT License - see LICENSE for details

Made with ❤️ for the Raycast community