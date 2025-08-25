Endel
Control the Endel web player directly from Raycast. Launch soundscapes instantly to help you focus, relax, sleep, and more.
Features
- Quick Launch: Open any Endel soundscape with a single command
- Multiple Soundscapes: Access Focus, Sleep, Relax, Study, Recovery, and more
- Autoplay Support: Configurable autoplay when opening soundscapes
- No-View Mode: Commands execute instantly without showing a UI
Available Commands
- Focus - Helps you concentrate on tasks and keeps you in the flow
- Sleep - Promotes fast, deep, undisturbed sleep
- Relax - Calms your mind and creates a feeling of comfort
- Study - Enhanced focus for learning sessions
- Recovery - Restoration and recuperation
- Colored Noises - Various noise frequencies for different needs
- Nature Elements - Natural ambient sounds
- Dynamic Focus - Intense concentration mode
- Hibernation - Deep rest and relaxation
Preferences
- Browser: Select which browser to use for opening Endel (required)
- Autoplay: Toggle whether soundscapes start playing automatically when opened (default: enabled)
Setup for Autoplay
For autoplay to work, you need to enable JavaScript automation in your selected browser:
Safari
- Open Safari Preferences → Advanced
- Check "Show Develop menu in menu bar"
- In the Develop menu, check "Allow JavaScript from Apple Events"
Chrome/Edge/Brave
- Enable "View → Developer → Allow JavaScript from Apple Events" in the menu bar
Note
- The extension will still work without JavaScript permissions, but you'll need to manually click the play button
- Make sure Endel is open in the browser you selected in preferences for autoplay to work