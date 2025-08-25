Endel

Control the Endel web player directly from Raycast. Launch soundscapes instantly to help you focus, relax, sleep, and more.

Features

Quick Launch : Open any Endel soundscape with a single command

: Open any Endel soundscape with a single command Multiple Soundscapes : Access Focus, Sleep, Relax, Study, Recovery, and more

: Access Focus, Sleep, Relax, Study, Recovery, and more Autoplay Support : Configurable autoplay when opening soundscapes

: Configurable autoplay when opening soundscapes No-View Mode: Commands execute instantly without showing a UI

Available Commands

Focus - Helps you concentrate on tasks and keeps you in the flow

- Helps you concentrate on tasks and keeps you in the flow Sleep - Promotes fast, deep, undisturbed sleep

- Promotes fast, deep, undisturbed sleep Relax - Calms your mind and creates a feeling of comfort

- Calms your mind and creates a feeling of comfort Study - Enhanced focus for learning sessions

- Enhanced focus for learning sessions Recovery - Restoration and recuperation

- Restoration and recuperation Colored Noises - Various noise frequencies for different needs

- Various noise frequencies for different needs Nature Elements - Natural ambient sounds

- Natural ambient sounds Dynamic Focus - Intense concentration mode

- Intense concentration mode Hibernation - Deep rest and relaxation

Preferences

Browser : Select which browser to use for opening Endel (required)

: Select which browser to use for opening Endel (required) Autoplay: Toggle whether soundscapes start playing automatically when opened (default: enabled)

Setup for Autoplay

For autoplay to work, you need to enable JavaScript automation in your selected browser:

Safari

Open Safari Preferences → Advanced Check "Show Develop menu in menu bar" In the Develop menu, check "Allow JavaScript from Apple Events"

Chrome/Edge/Brave

Enable "View → Developer → Allow JavaScript from Apple Events" in the menu bar

Note