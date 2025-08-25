StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Endel

Interact with the Endel player.
AvatarZach Fuller
Endel

Control the Endel web player directly from Raycast. Launch soundscapes instantly to help you focus, relax, sleep, and more.

Features

  • Quick Launch: Open any Endel soundscape with a single command
  • Multiple Soundscapes: Access Focus, Sleep, Relax, Study, Recovery, and more
  • Autoplay Support: Configurable autoplay when opening soundscapes
  • No-View Mode: Commands execute instantly without showing a UI

Available Commands

  • Focus - Helps you concentrate on tasks and keeps you in the flow
  • Sleep - Promotes fast, deep, undisturbed sleep
  • Relax - Calms your mind and creates a feeling of comfort
  • Study - Enhanced focus for learning sessions
  • Recovery - Restoration and recuperation
  • Colored Noises - Various noise frequencies for different needs
  • Nature Elements - Natural ambient sounds
  • Dynamic Focus - Intense concentration mode
  • Hibernation - Deep rest and relaxation

Preferences

  • Browser: Select which browser to use for opening Endel (required)
  • Autoplay: Toggle whether soundscapes start playing automatically when opened (default: enabled)

Setup for Autoplay

For autoplay to work, you need to enable JavaScript automation in your selected browser:

Safari

  1. Open Safari Preferences → Advanced
  2. Check "Show Develop menu in menu bar"
  3. In the Develop menu, check "Allow JavaScript from Apple Events"

Chrome/Edge/Brave

  1. Enable "View → Developer → Allow JavaScript from Apple Events" in the menu bar

Note

  • The extension will still work without JavaScript permissions, but you'll need to manually click the play button
  • Make sure Endel is open in the browser you selected in preferences for autoplay to work
Contributors1
Avatarpernielsentikaer
Categories
MediaApplications
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
