Flutter Utils
Raycast extension to quickly run common Flutter commands.
Available Commands
- Flutter: unified command listing actions and allowing additional arguments.
- Flutter Run: opens a terminal and runs
flutter run (device selection available).
- Flutter Pub Get: runs
flutter pub get.
- Flutter Clean: runs
flutter clean.
- Flutter Analyze: runs
flutter analyze (possible args:
--fatal-infos,
--fatal-warnings).
- Flutter Test: runs
flutter test (possible args:
--coverage,
-r expanded).
- Flutter Build APK:
flutter build apk (possible args:
--release,
--flavor prod).
- Flutter Build AppBundle:
flutter build appbundle.
- Flutter Build iOS:
flutter build ios.
- Flutter Doctor:
flutter doctor.
Preferences
- Project Path (optional): absolute path to your Flutter project. If empty, you can select a project folder in Finder and run the command.
- Flutter SDK Path (optional): absolute path to the Flutter SDK root folder (containing
bin). If provided, the extension will use that binary specifically, useful if
flutter is not in PATH.
Grant Raycast in System Settings → Privacy & Security → Accessibility to allow terminal automation (Warp).
Requirements
- macOS
- Flutter installed and available in shell PATH (or configure your shell for Terminal.app).
Usage
- Open Raycast.
- Search for "Flutter" then choose the desired action. You can add optional arguments (e.g.,
--flavor prod,
-d ios).
- Alternatively, use directly: "Flutter Run", "Flutter Pub Get", "Flutter Clean".
- If needed, set the
Project Path preference in the extension preferences.
Installation
From Raycast Store
- Open Raycast → Store → search for "Flutter Utils" → Install.
From source (development)
- Clone this repository.
- Install dependencies:
npm install.
- Run in development mode:
npm run dev.
- Build the extension:
npm run build.
Development
- Install deps:
npm install
- Run dev:
npm run dev
- Lint:
npm run lint