This is a Raycast extension for Wave. It allows you to view your Wave Businesses and their associated Invoices, Customers and even some Customer Statements 👀.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Connect your Wave account: The extension uses OAuth2 to allow you to securely log in:
a.
Run any command
b.
Click to Sign in with Wave when prompted
c.
Log In (if not already) and
Allow the application access (at the moment we only use "read-only" permissions)
d.
Enjoy the extension!
(OPTIONAL) Use Access Token: Instead of logging in via Wave you might prefer to use an access token which has all permissions:
a.
Navigate to Manage Applications
b.
Log In and click
Create an application
c.
Read ToS and
click Yes, I agree
d.
Click on Create your application
e. Once your application is approved, go back to Manage Applications
f.
Select your application
g.
Create token under Full Access tokens
h.
Copy and
Paste this in Preferences
Access Token in
Preferences this will take precedence over OAuth but you can switch to OAuth by deleting the token from Preferences