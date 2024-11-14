StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Overview

Wave

This is a Raycast extension for Wave. It allows you to view your Wave Businesses and their associated Invoices, Customers and even some Customer Statements 👀.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Connect your Wave account: The extension uses OAuth2 to allow you to securely log in:

    a. Run any command

    b. Click to Sign in with Wave when prompted

    c. Log In (if not already) and Allow the application access (at the moment we only use "read-only" permissions)

    d. Enjoy the extension!

  3. (OPTIONAL) Use Access Token: Instead of logging in via Wave you might prefer to use an access token which has all permissions:

    a. Navigate to Manage Applications

    b. Log In and click Create an application

    c. Read ToS and click Yes, I agree

    d. Click on Create your application

    e. Once your application is approved, go back to Manage Applications

    f. Select your application

    g. Create token under Full Access tokens

    h. Copy and Paste this in Preferences

🗒️ NOTES

  • If you enter Access Token in Preferences this will take precedence over OAuth but you can switch to OAuth by deleting the token from Preferences
  • This extension is using Raycast's own PKCE proxy so security is ensuerd.

Media

EmptyView No customers No invoices No products or services
