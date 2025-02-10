This is a Raycast extension for UptimeRobot - The world's leading uptime monitoring service.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your UptimeRobot API Key:
Follow instructions from https://uptimerobot.com/api/#auth to get the Key
Copy and
Paste this in Preferences
The Free Plan is limited to 10 req/min so once data is fetched, it is stored Locally and not refreshed (refetched) until 24 hours have passed. You can easily refresh/refetch manually through the
Action.