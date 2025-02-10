StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
UptimeRobot

View Monitors and Account Details
Overview

UptimeRobot

This is a Raycast extension for UptimeRobot - The world's leading uptime monitoring service.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your UptimeRobot API Key:

🗒️ NOTE

The Free Plan is limited to 10 req/min so once data is fetched, it is stored Locally and not refreshed (refetched) until 24 hours have passed. You can easily refresh/refetch manually through the Action.

Categories
ApplicationsDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
