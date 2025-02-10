UptimeRobot

This is a Raycast extension for UptimeRobot - The world's leading uptime monitoring service.

🚀 Getting Started

Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store Enter your UptimeRobot API Key: Follow instructions from https://uptimerobot.com/api/#auth to get the Key

🗒️ NOTE