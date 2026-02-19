This is a Raycast extension for Sendy - A self hosted newsletter application that lets you send trackable emails via Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) at 100x cheaper than other hosted solutions.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Sendy details:
a. Sendy URL: This is the URL of your Sendy instance (e.g. https://example.com/sendy)
b. Sendy API Token: This is the API key you can find in your Sendy account
