This is a Raycast extension for MailerSend - Email sending with high deliverability, easy integration, and a robust API supported by extensive documentation.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Get your MailerSend API Token:
Navigate to Integrations
Click Manage under "API tokens"
Click "Create new token"
Enter "Name" of your choice (maybe:
RYCST?)
select "Full access" under permissions otherwise you can use "Custom access" to
customize
Copy the token and
Paste it in Preferences OR when prompted