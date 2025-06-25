StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
MailerSend

View Domains, Users, Templates in MailerSend Account
Overview

MailerSend

This is a Raycast extension for MailerSend - Email sending with high deliverability, easy integration, and a robust API supported by extensive documentation.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Get your MailerSend API Token:

    • Navigate to Integrations
    • Click Manage under "API tokens"
    • Click "Create new token"
    • Enter "Name" of your choice (maybe: RYCST?)
    • For best results, select "Full access" under permissions otherwise you can use "Custom access" to customize
    • Finally, Copy the token and Paste it in Preferences OR when prompted

🗒️ NOTE

  • In Domains > Activities, last 24 hours of Activity are shown.
