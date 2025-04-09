StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Pastery

Pastery is the sweetest pastebin in the world.
Avatarxmok
New
Install Extension
Overview

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Get your API Key:

    a. Sign in to your Pastery Account at this link

    b. Copy "API key"

    c. Enter "API key" in Preferences OR at first prompt

Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
