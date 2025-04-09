Pastery is the sweetest pastebin in the world.
Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store
Install Extension
install
Get your API Key:
a. Sign in to your Pastery Account at this link
Sign in
b. Copy "API key"
Copy
c. Enter "API key" in Preferences OR at first prompt
Enter
Preferences
