MyIdlers

View Summary and details of your idlers
Overview

MyIdlers

This is a Raycast extension for MyIdlers - a self-hosted web app for displaying, organizing and storing information about your servers (VPS/Dedi), shared & reseller hosting, seedboxes, domains, DNS and misc services.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Get API Key:

    a. Navigate to "Account"

    b. Copy and Paste the key in Preferences

⚙️ Configuration

At the moment, MyIdlers does not have a setting for "Unlimited" but some services offer "Unlimited" items e.g. unlimited domains in hosting. You can check "max_num_as_unlimited" and this will replace the max num of 999999 with the word "Unlimited".

🗒️ NOTE

This extension is tested to work with Version 2.3.2.

