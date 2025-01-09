This is a Raycast extension for MyIdlers - a self-hosted web app for displaying, organizing and storing information about your servers (VPS/Dedi), shared & reseller hosting, seedboxes, domains, DNS and misc services.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Get API Key:
a.
Navigate to "Account"
b.
Copy and
Paste the key in Preferences
At the moment, MyIdlers does not have a setting for "Unlimited" but some services offer "Unlimited" items e.g. unlimited domains in hosting. You can
check "max_num_as_unlimited" and this will replace the max num of 999999 with the word "Unlimited".
This extension is tested to work with
Version 2.3.2.