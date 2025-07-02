StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Markdown Preview

A simple way to preview markdown content
Overview

Markdown Preview for Raycast

A simple and efficient Raycast extension for real-time Markdown content preview.

Features

  • ✅ Intuitive input interface with large text area
  • ✅ Real-time Markdown preview
  • ✅ Full Markdown syntax support (GitHub Flavored Markdown)
  • ✅ Content statistics (characters, words, lines)
  • ✅ Quick actions: copy, paste, back to editor
  • ✅ Convenient keyboard shortcuts

Usage

  1. Open Raycast (Cmd + Space)
  2. Type "Preview Markdown" or "pm"
  3. Enter your Markdown content in the text area
  4. Press Enter or use Cmd + Enter to see the preview
  5. Use available actions to copy content or return to editor

Keyboard Shortcuts

Editor Mode

  • Cmd + Enter : Preview Markdown
  • Cmd + Shift + K : Clear content

Preview Mode

  • Cmd + Backspace : Back to editor
  • Cmd + C : Copy Markdown
  • Cmd + Shift + C : Copy generated HTML

Supported Markdown Syntax

The extension supports full Markdown syntax, including:

  • Headings (#, ##, ###, etc.)
  • Bold and italic text
  • Bullet and numbered lists
  • Links and images
  • Inline code and code blocks
  • Quotes
  • Tables
  • And much more!

Installation

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Run npm install
  3. Run npm run dev for development or npm run build to build

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Development mode
npm run dev

# Build
npm run build

# Linting
npm run lint

License

MIT

ProductivityWebDeveloper ToolsDocumentation
