Markdown Preview for Raycast
A simple and efficient Raycast extension for real-time Markdown content preview.
Features
- ✅ Intuitive input interface with large text area
- ✅ Real-time Markdown preview
- ✅ Full Markdown syntax support (GitHub Flavored Markdown)
- ✅ Content statistics (characters, words, lines)
- ✅ Quick actions: copy, paste, back to editor
- ✅ Convenient keyboard shortcuts
Usage
- Open Raycast (
Cmd + Space)
- Type "Preview Markdown" or "pm"
- Enter your Markdown content in the text area
- Press
Enter or use
Cmd + Enter to see the preview
- Use available actions to copy content or return to editor
Keyboard Shortcuts
Editor Mode
-
Cmd + Enter : Preview Markdown
-
Cmd + Shift + K : Clear content
Preview Mode
-
Cmd + Backspace : Back to editor
-
Cmd + C : Copy Markdown
-
Cmd + Shift + C : Copy generated HTML
Supported Markdown Syntax
The extension supports full Markdown syntax, including:
- Headings (
#,
##,
###, etc.)
- Bold and italic text
- Bullet and numbered lists
- Links and images
- Inline code and code blocks
- Quotes
- Tables
- And much more!
Installation
- Clone this repository
- Run
npm install
- Run
npm run dev for development or
npm run build to build
Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Development mode
npm run dev
# Build
npm run build
# Linting
npm run lint
License
MIT