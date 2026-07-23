Herdr for Raycast

Control Herdr workspaces and coding agents from Raycast.

Features

Browse and control workspaces, tabs, panes, and agents.

Start, prompt, inspect, rename, interrupt, and focus agents.

Save reusable Start Agent configurations as Quicklinks.

Create workspaces, tabs, splits, and Git worktrees.

Manage sessions, plugins, and agent integrations.

Monitor agent status from the menu bar.

Open the selected resource in your preferred terminal.

Requirements

macOS

Raycast

Herdr 0.7 or newer

Install Herdr with Homebrew:

brew install herdr

The extension finds Herdr in PATH , ~/.local/bin , /opt/homebrew/bin , and /usr/local/bin . You can also set an explicit binary path in its preferences.

Commands

Command Purpose Dashboard Browse and control the current Herdr session Manage Agents Control live coding agents Prompt Agent Send a prompt to an agent Start Agent Launch an agent or create a reusable Quicklink Create Workspace Create a project workspace Create Git Worktree Create a worktree-backed workspace Manage Sessions Attach to and manage named sessions Manage Git Worktrees Focus and manage Herdr worktrees Manage Plugins Install and control Herdr plugins Manage Agent Integrations Manage official detection integrations Agent Status in Menu Bar Monitor agents from the menu bar Open Herdr Launch or attach to Herdr in your terminal Focus Agent Needing Attention Jump to a blocked or completed agent

Pane navigation, splitting, zoom, and tab creation are available as disabled-by-default commands for custom global hotkeys.

Start Agent Quicklinks preserve the form configuration except environment variables.

Terminal support

Choose a terminal in the extension preferences. Terminal, iTerm2, Ghostty, and WezTerm can focus an existing Herdr client. iTerm2, Ghostty, and WezTerm open new clients in a tab when possible. Other terminals fall back to app activation or their native launch command.

Custom terminals can use an argument-safe launcher template with {herdr} , {args} , or {command} placeholders.

Development

npm install npm run dev

Run all checks with:

npm run check

License

MIT