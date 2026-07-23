Control Herdr workspaces and coding agents from Raycast.
Install Herdr with Homebrew:
brew install herdr
The extension finds Herdr in
PATH,
~/.local/bin,
/opt/homebrew/bin, and
/usr/local/bin. You can also set an explicit binary path in its preferences.
|Command
|Purpose
|Dashboard
|Browse and control the current Herdr session
|Manage Agents
|Control live coding agents
|Prompt Agent
|Send a prompt to an agent
|Start Agent
|Launch an agent or create a reusable Quicklink
|Create Workspace
|Create a project workspace
|Create Git Worktree
|Create a worktree-backed workspace
|Manage Sessions
|Attach to and manage named sessions
|Manage Git Worktrees
|Focus and manage Herdr worktrees
|Manage Plugins
|Install and control Herdr plugins
|Manage Agent Integrations
|Manage official detection integrations
|Agent Status in Menu Bar
|Monitor agents from the menu bar
|Open Herdr
|Launch or attach to Herdr in your terminal
|Focus Agent Needing Attention
|Jump to a blocked or completed agent
Pane navigation, splitting, zoom, and tab creation are available as disabled-by-default commands for custom global hotkeys.
Start Agent Quicklinks preserve the form configuration except environment variables.
Choose a terminal in the extension preferences. Terminal, iTerm2, Ghostty, and WezTerm can focus an existing Herdr client. iTerm2, Ghostty, and WezTerm open new clients in a tab when possible. Other terminals fall back to app activation or their native launch command.
Custom terminals can use an argument-safe launcher template with
{herdr},
{args}, or
{command} placeholders.
npm install
npm run dev
Run all checks with:
npm run check