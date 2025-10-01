Uranium Tools for Raycast

Manage your Uranium NFT collections and assets directly from Raycast. This extension allows you to mint, list, and manage your digital assets and collections on the permaweb without leaving your workspace.

Features

Mint Assets : Mint a new NFT from an image, video, audio, or other media file.

: Mint a new NFT from an image, video, audio, or other media file. View Assets : Browse, search, and manage all of your existing NFT assets.

: Browse, search, and manage all of your existing NFT assets. Create Collections : Create and deploy new NFT collections (both ERC721 and ERC1155).

: Create and deploy new NFT collections (both ERC721 and ERC1155). View Collections : Browse all of your existing NFT collections.

: Browse all of your existing NFT collections. Permaweb Storage: All assets are stored on the permaweb.

Commands

This extension provides the following commands:

Mint New Asset : Mint a new NFT from a local file.

: Mint a new NFT from a local file. View Assets : View and search all your assets.

: View and search all your assets. Create Collection : Create a new NFT collection.

: Create a new NFT collection. View Collections: View all your collections.

Configuration

Install the extension from the Raycast Store. The first time you run any of the extension's commands, you will be prompted to enter your Uranium API Key. You can generate an API key from your Uranium account settings: https://portal.uranium.pro/dashboard/profile/api-keys

Getting Started (for Developers)

Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/your-username/your-repo-name.git Install dependencies: cd uranium-raycast-plugin npm install Start the development server: npm run dev This will load the extension in Raycast in development mode.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.