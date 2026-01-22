Bklit Analytics Extension

Keep track of your website analytics right from your macOS menu bar. View comprehensive analytics including top countries, device usage, top pages, referrers, and more - all from the last 24 hours.

Features

Menu Bar Command

📊 Live Pageview Count : View total pageviews directly in your menu bar

: View total pageviews directly in your menu bar 🌍 Top 5 Countries : See your top countries with flags, views, and unique visitors

: See your top countries with flags, views, and unique visitors 🔄 Auto-refresh : Data updates every 2 minutes automatically

: Data updates every 2 minutes automatically ⚡ Lightning Fast : Optimized ClickHouse queries (15-50ms response time)

: Optimized ClickHouse queries (15-50ms response time) 🎨 Light & Dark Mode: Icons adapt to your system theme

Analytics Snapshot Command

📈 Top Countries : Interactive view with visual charts and detailed stats

: Interactive view with visual charts and detailed stats 📱 Device Usage : Mobile vs Desktop breakdown with percentages

: Mobile vs Desktop breakdown with percentages 🔗 Top Referrers : See where your traffic comes from

: See where your traffic comes from 📄 Top Pages : Most visited pages on your site

: Most visited pages on your site 🎨 Beautiful Charts : QuickChart-powered visualizations

: QuickChart-powered visualizations ⌘R Manual Refresh: Update all data instantly

Getting Started

1. Get Your API Credentials

Before using this extension, you'll need API credentials from your Bklit dashboard:

Log in to your Bklit Dashboard Navigate to Settings > API Tokens Click Create New Token Assign the token to your project Copy the API token (starts with bk_live_ ) Go to your project settings and copy your Project ID (starts with cl )

2. Configure the Extension

After installing the extension:

Run Bklit Analytics from Raycast You'll be prompted to enter your credentials: API Token : Paste your Bklit API token

: Paste your Bklit API token Project ID : Paste your project ID

: Paste your project ID Dashboard URL (optional): Leave blank for production or enter your custom URL

That's it! The extension will appear in your menu bar showing your analytics.

Usage

Menu Bar Command

The menu bar shows your total pageviews from the last 24 hours. Click to see:

Top 5 Countries : Ranked by pageviews with flags and visitor counts

: Ranked by pageviews with flags and visitor counts Quick Actions : Open your Bklit Dashboard Refresh data manually ( ⌘R ) Access preferences ( ⌘, )

:

Analytics Snapshot Command

Run Show Analytics Snapshot from Raycast to see:

Top Countries : Visual bar chart with country flags and detailed metrics

: Visual bar chart with country flags and detailed metrics Device Usage : Pie chart showing mobile vs desktop distribution

: Pie chart showing mobile vs desktop distribution Top Referrers : Bar chart of your traffic sources

: Bar chart of your traffic sources Top Pages: Most visited pages with view counts

All sections include:

Interactive charts powered by QuickChart

Detailed metadata and percentages

Quick actions to open dashboard or refresh data ( ⌘R )

Privacy & Performance

🔒 Your API token is stored securely in Raycast's encrypted preferences

⚡ Optimized ClickHouse queries deliver data in 15-50ms

💾 Analytics data is cached locally for instant display

🔄 Menu bar updates every 2 minutes in the background

🚫 No data is collected or shared outside of Bklit

🌐 Supports custom dashboard URLs for self-hosted instances

Support

Need help? Have questions?

License

MIT