Zen Browser

Search and open Zen Browser tabs from search query, opened tabs, bookmarks and history.

I just copied the Mozilla Firefox extension of crisboarna and adjusted it to fit Zen Browser, so all the credit goes to that extension.

New Tab search can be configured to search from the following sources:

Google(default)

DuckDuckGo

Bing

Brave

Baidu

Qwant

Limitations (due to limited AppleScript support in Firefox-based browsers):