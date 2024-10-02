Zen Browser
Search and open Zen Browser tabs from search query, opened tabs, bookmarks and history.
I just copied the Mozilla Firefox extension of crisboarna and adjusted it to fit Zen Browser, so all the credit goes to that extension.
New Tab search can be configured to search from the following sources:
- Google(default)
- DuckDuckGo
- Bing
- Brave
- Baidu
- Qwant
Limitations (due to limited AppleScript support in Firefox-based browsers):
- When searching open tabs, the session file is read and parsed to get the list of open tabs. This means that the list of open tabs will not be updated until the session file is updated. This is done by Firefox-based browsers when it checkpoints itself or when Zen is closed.
- Selecting an open tab will result in cycling through open tabs until desired tab. This is due to the fact that AppleScript does not support opening a specific tab in Zen.