Webpage to Markdown

Convert any webpage to markdown just by providing the url.
AvatarTrey Gordon
Overview

Webpage to Markdown

Transform any webpage into clean markdown. View directly in Raycast or copy to clipboard. Perfect for developers, note-takers and content-creators who need to save web content in markdown format.

Features

  • Clean, instant conversion of web content to markdown
  • Smart metadata tracking (word count, reading time)
  • Automatic link collection and organization
  • YAML front matter support for better organization
  • Powered by Jina.ai's Reader API for reliable conversion

Actions

  • Copy markdown output ()
  • Open original webpage ( + )

Preferences

  • Include metadata sidebar (word count, reading time, source URL)
  • Add YAML front matter with metadata
  • Include organized links summary at the end
  • Add Jina.ai API key for higher rate limits

Examples

Categories
ProductivityDeveloper Tools
