Chinese Converter

English | 中文

Convert numbers into Chinese uppercase RMB text.

🚀 Quick Start

Find the Convert Number to RMB command in Raycast, enter a number and press Enter to convert.

🌟 Examples

0 → 零元整 1 → 壹元整 10 → 壹拾元整 10024 → 壹万零贰拾肆元整 2354350320 → 贰拾叁亿伍仟肆佰叁拾伍万零叁佰贰拾元整 0.1 → 壹角 0.12 → 壹角贰分 1.236 → 壹元贰角肆分 (rounded to 1.24, 2 decimal places by default) 1000000.93 → 壹佰万元玖角叁分

⚙️ More Options

Enter Convert Number to RMB in Raycast, press Cmd + K to open the action panel, and select Configure Command .

Auto Read Clipboard

When enabled, if no number is provided through the command argument, the command reads clipboard text on launch, fills the search box, and converts it immediately.

Always Show Yuan

By default, amounts below 1 yuan omit the "元" position:

0.1 → 壹角 0.12 → 壹角贰分

When enabled:

0.1 → 零元壹角 0.12 → 零元壹角贰分

Use Traditional Yuan

Default uses "元". When enabled, uses "圆" (common in accounting):

1 → 壹元整 (default, uses 元) 1 → 壹圆整 (enabled, uses 圆)

Append Zheng

By default:

1 → 壹元整 1.2 → 壹元贰角 1.23 → 壹元贰角叁分

When enabled, appends "整" when the amount stops at jiao (no fen):

1.2 → 壹元贰角整 1.23 → 壹元贰角叁分

Per 会计基础工作规范: when the amount stops at 元 or 角, append "整" or "正"; when there is 分, do not append.

Use Simple Zheng

Default uses "整". When enabled, uses "正":

1 → 壹元整 (default, uses 整) 1 → 壹元正 (enabled, uses 正)

Custom Prefix

Add custom text before the converted amount.

1.23 → 壹元贰角叁分

With prefix set to 人民币 :

1.23 → 人民币壹元贰角叁分

Rounding Mode

Default is Round Half Up. Choose from these modes:

Mode Description Round Half Up Default. Round away from zero on 5 Round Half Down Round toward zero on 5 Round Up Always round away from zero Round Down Truncate extra digits Round Ceil Round toward positive infinity Round Floor Round toward negative infinity Round Half Even Round to nearest even on 5; standard in banking Round Half Ceil Round toward positive infinity on 5 Round Half Floor Round toward negative infinity on 5

If you are unsure, keep the default "Round Half Up".

Classic rounding (5 is the threshold) ROUND_HALF_UP Round Half Up Principle: round away from 0 on 5 Example: 1.5 → 2 , -1.5 → -2 Use case: standard math, retail, general calculations

ROUND_HALF_DOWN Round Half Down Principle: round toward 0 on 5 Example: 1.5 → 1 , 1.51 → 2 , -1.5 → -1 Use case: specific industrial standards, slightly deflating statistics



Directional rounding (direction matters, not 5) ROUND_UP Away from zero Principle: always round away from 0 if there are extra digits Example: 1.1 → 2 , -1.1 → -2 Use case: penalty pricing, charge the full unit for any excess

ROUND_DOWN Toward zero Principle: truncate the fractional part Example: 1.9 → 1 , -1.9 → -1 Use case: withdrawals, balance consumption

ROUND_CEIL Toward positive infinity Principle: round toward the right on the number line Example: 1.1 → 2 , -1.9 → -1 Use case: inventory restocking, need 1.1 boxes means prepare 2

ROUND_FLOOR Toward negative infinity Principle: round toward the left on the number line Example: 1.9 → 1 , -1.1 → -2 Use case: game scoring, must fully reach the next level to advance



Financial and advanced rounding ROUND_HALF_EVEN Banker's rounding Principle: round to nearest; on ties (5), round to even Example: 2.5 → 2 , 3.5 → 4 Use case: high-frequency financial settlement, statistically unbiased

ROUND_HALF_CEIL Principle: on 5, round toward positive infinity Example: 1.5 → 2 , -1.5 → -1

ROUND_HALF_FLOOR Principle: on 5, round toward negative infinity Example: 1.5 → 1 , -1.5 → -2



❤️ Acknowledgments

📄 License

MIT License © Frankie