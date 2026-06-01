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Convert numbers into Chinese uppercase RMB text.
Find the
Convert Number to RMB command in Raycast, enter a number and press Enter to convert.
0 → 零元整
1 → 壹元整
10 → 壹拾元整
10024 → 壹万零贰拾肆元整
2354350320 → 贰拾叁亿伍仟肆佰叁拾伍万零叁佰贰拾元整
0.1 → 壹角
0.12 → 壹角贰分
1.236 → 壹元贰角肆分 (rounded to 1.24, 2 decimal places by default)
1000000.93 → 壹佰万元玖角叁分
Enter
Convert Number to RMB in Raycast, press
Cmd + K to open the action panel, and select
Configure Command.
When enabled, if no number is provided through the command argument, the command reads clipboard text on launch, fills the search box, and converts it immediately.
By default, amounts below 1 yuan omit the "元" position:
0.1 → 壹角
0.12 → 壹角贰分
When enabled:
0.1 → 零元壹角
0.12 → 零元壹角贰分
Default uses "元". When enabled, uses "圆" (common in accounting):
1 → 壹元整 (default, uses 元)
1 → 壹圆整 (enabled, uses 圆)
By default:
1 → 壹元整
1.2 → 壹元贰角
1.23 → 壹元贰角叁分
When enabled, appends "整" when the amount stops at jiao (no fen):
1.2 → 壹元贰角整
1.23 → 壹元贰角叁分
Per 会计基础工作规范: when the amount stops at 元 or 角, append "整" or "正"; when there is 分, do not append.
Default uses "整". When enabled, uses "正":
1 → 壹元整 (default, uses 整)
1 → 壹元正 (enabled, uses 正)
Add custom text before the converted amount.
1.23 → 壹元贰角叁分
With prefix set to
人民币:
1.23 → 人民币壹元贰角叁分
Default is Round Half Up. Choose from these modes:
|Mode
|Description
|Round Half Up
|Default. Round away from zero on 5
|Round Half Down
|Round toward zero on 5
|Round Up
|Always round away from zero
|Round Down
|Truncate extra digits
|Round Ceil
|Round toward positive infinity
|Round Floor
|Round toward negative infinity
|Round Half Even
|Round to nearest even on 5; standard in banking
|Round Half Ceil
|Round toward positive infinity on 5
|Round Half Floor
|Round toward negative infinity on 5
If you are unsure, keep the default "Round Half Up".
ROUND_HALF_UP Round Half Up
1.5 →
2,
-1.5 →
-2
ROUND_HALF_DOWN Round Half Down
1.5 →
1,
1.51 →
2,
-1.5 →
-1
ROUND_UP Away from zero
1.1 →
2,
-1.1 →
-2
ROUND_DOWN Toward zero
1.9 →
1,
-1.9 →
-1
ROUND_CEIL Toward positive infinity
1.1 →
2,
-1.9 →
-1
ROUND_FLOOR Toward negative infinity
1.9 →
1,
-1.1 →
-2
ROUND_HALF_EVEN Banker's rounding
2.5 →
2,
3.5 →
4
ROUND_HALF_CEIL
1.5 →
2,
-1.5 →
-1
ROUND_HALF_FLOOR
1.5 →
1,
-1.5 →
-2
MIT License © Frankie