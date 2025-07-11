WeChat DevTool

Quickly open WeChat Mini Program projects with plans to support additional features like Mini Program preview in the future.

✨ Features

⚡ Quick Project Opening - Open configured Mini Program projects using the WeChat DevTool CLI

- Open configured Mini Program projects using the WeChat DevTool CLI 🖥️ Multi-Device Support - Independent configuration across multiple devices with automatic device detection

- Independent configuration across multiple devices with automatic device detection ⚙️ Graphical Configuration - Complete graphical interface for dynamic device and project management

- Complete graphical interface for dynamic device and project management 🔍 Smart Search - Search by project name and path

📦 Installation

Search for WeChat DevTool in the Raycast Store to install.

⚙️ Configuration

Use the "Configure Projects" command to open the configuration interface Add device configuration: Device Name: Defaults to current device name, should match scutil --get ComputerName

CLI Path: WeChat DevTool CLI path, defaults to /Applications/wechatwebdevtools.app/Contents/MacOS/cli Add one or more projects: Project Name: Display name

Project Path: Complete path to the Mini Program project

🚀 Opening Projects

Use the "Open Project" command Find the project you want to open in the list and press Enter

💬 Support

For questions, contact the author on GitHub.