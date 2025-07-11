StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
WeChat DevTool

Quickly open and manage WeChat Mini Program projects with multi-device support using the official CLI.
AvatarFrankie
New
Install Extension
Overview

WeChat DevTool

Quickly open WeChat Mini Program projects with plans to support additional features like Mini Program preview in the future.

✨ Features

  • ⚡ Quick Project Opening - Open configured Mini Program projects using the WeChat DevTool CLI
  • 🖥️ Multi-Device Support - Independent configuration across multiple devices with automatic device detection
  • ⚙️ Graphical Configuration - Complete graphical interface for dynamic device and project management
  • 🔍 Smart Search - Search by project name and path

📦 Installation

Search for WeChat DevTool in the Raycast Store to install.

⚙️ Configuration

  1. Use the "Configure Projects" command to open the configuration interface
  2. Add device configuration:
    • Device Name: Defaults to current device name, should match scutil --get ComputerName
    • CLI Path: WeChat DevTool CLI path, defaults to /Applications/wechatwebdevtools.app/Contents/MacOS/cli
  3. Add one or more projects:
    • Project Name: Display name
    • Project Path: Complete path to the Mini Program project

🚀 Opening Projects

  1. Use the "Open Project" command
  2. Find the project you want to open in the list and press Enter

💬 Support

For questions, contact the author on GitHub.

Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
