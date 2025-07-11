WeChat DevTool
Quickly open WeChat Mini Program projects with plans to support additional features like Mini Program preview in the future.
✨ Features
- ⚡ Quick Project Opening - Open configured Mini Program projects using the WeChat DevTool CLI
- 🖥️ Multi-Device Support - Independent configuration across multiple devices with automatic device detection
- ⚙️ Graphical Configuration - Complete graphical interface for dynamic device and project management
- 🔍 Smart Search - Search by project name and path
📦 Installation
Search for WeChat DevTool in the Raycast Store to install.
⚙️ Configuration
- Use the "Configure Projects" command to open the configuration interface
- Add device configuration:
- Device Name: Defaults to current device name, should match
scutil --get ComputerName
- CLI Path: WeChat DevTool CLI path, defaults to
/Applications/wechatwebdevtools.app/Contents/MacOS/cli
- Add one or more projects:
- Project Name: Display name
- Project Path: Complete path to the Mini Program project
🚀 Opening Projects
- Use the "Open Project" command
- Find the project you want to open in the list and press Enter
💬 Support
For questions, contact the author on GitHub.