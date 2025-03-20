LLMs Txt
Discover and explore websites implementing the llms.txt standard - your gateway to understanding AI interaction policies across the web.
Features
- 🔍 Smart Search: Quickly find websites that implement llms.txt and llms-full.txt proposed standards
- 📋 Easy Access: View or copy URLs for both standard and full AI interaction policies
- 🔄 Flexible Actions: Customize your preferred primary action for quick access
- 🌐 Universal Support: Works with any website implementing the llms.txt standard
- 📜 History Tracking: Keep track of your previously viewed and copied llms.txt files
Installation
- Install Raycast if you haven't already
- Open Raycast
- Search for "LLMs Txt"
- Click Install
Usage
Search llms.txt Command
The extension provides a powerful search interface to find websites implementing the llms.txt standard:
- Open Raycast
- Type "Search llms.txt" or select it from your commands
- Enter your search terms to filter the list of websites
- Select a website to view available actions:
- View llms.txt in browser
- Copy llms.txt URL
- View llms-full.txt in browser (if available)
- Copy llms-full.txt URL (if available)
View History Command
Access your previously interacted websites and their llms.txt files:
- Open Raycast
- Type "View History" or select it from your commands
- See a list of your recent interactions:
- Previously viewed websites
- Recently copied URLs
- Timestamp of each interaction
- Select an entry to:
- Quickly revisit the website
- Copy the URL again
- Remove from history
Configuration
Configure the extension through Raycast preferences:
- Primary Action: Choose which action appears first in the menu when selecting a website:
- View llms.txt
- Copy llms.txt URL
- View llms-full.txt
- Copy llms-full.txt URL
- Default Category Filter: Choose which category to filter the llms.txt by default
- Show Description: Show the description of the websites
- History Maximum Size: Maximum number of entries to keep in history (default: 50)
- History Retention Period: How long to keep history entries (default: 30 days)
- Cache Duration: How long to cache the list of websites implementing llms.txt (default: 24 hours)
About llms.txt
llms.txt is a proposed standard file that defines how AI models and LLMs should interact with website content. It helps websites communicate their AI interaction policies and preferences to AI systems and developers. Learn more about the standard at llmstxthub.com.
- llms.txt: Basic AI interaction rules
- llms-full.txt: Detailed guidelines and policies
Resources
- 🌐 llmstxthub.com - The largest hub for llms.txt standard information and updates
- 📚 GitHub Repository - Source for the curated list of websites implementing llms.txt