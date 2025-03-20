LLMs Txt

Discover and explore websites implementing the llms.txt standard - your gateway to understanding AI interaction policies across the web.

Features

🔍 Smart Search : Quickly find websites that implement llms.txt and llms-full.txt proposed standards

📋 Easy Access : View or copy URLs for both standard and full AI interaction policies

🔄 Flexible Actions : Customize your preferred primary action for quick access

🌐 Universal Support : Works with any website implementing the llms.txt standard

📜 History Tracking: Keep track of your previously viewed and copied llms.txt files

Installation

Install Raycast if you haven't already Open Raycast Search for "LLMs Txt" Click Install

Usage

Search llms.txt Command

The extension provides a powerful search interface to find websites implementing the llms.txt standard:

Open Raycast Type "Search llms.txt" or select it from your commands Enter your search terms to filter the list of websites Select a website to view available actions: View llms.txt in browser

Copy llms.txt URL

View llms-full.txt in browser (if available)

Copy llms-full.txt URL (if available)

View History Command

Access your previously interacted websites and their llms.txt files:

Open Raycast Type "View History" or select it from your commands See a list of your recent interactions: Previously viewed websites

Recently copied URLs

Timestamp of each interaction Select an entry to: Quickly revisit the website

Copy the URL again

Remove from history

Configuration

Configure the extension through Raycast preferences:

Primary Action : Choose which action appears first in the menu when selecting a website: View llms.txt Copy llms.txt URL View llms-full.txt Copy llms-full.txt URL

: Choose which action appears first in the menu when selecting a website: Default Category Filter : Choose which category to filter the llms.txt by default

: Choose which category to filter the llms.txt by default Show Description : Show the description of the websites

: Show the description of the websites History Maximum Size : Maximum number of entries to keep in history (default: 50)

: Maximum number of entries to keep in history (default: 50) History Retention Period : How long to keep history entries (default: 30 days)

: How long to keep history entries (default: 30 days) Cache Duration: How long to cache the list of websites implementing llms.txt (default: 24 hours)

About llms.txt

llms.txt is a proposed standard file that defines how AI models and LLMs should interact with website content. It helps websites communicate their AI interaction policies and preferences to AI systems and developers. Learn more about the standard at llmstxthub.com.

llms.txt : Basic AI interaction rules

: Basic AI interaction rules llms-full.txt: Detailed guidelines and policies

