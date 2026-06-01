Gist Rocket

Publish HTML or Markdown as a live web page — in one keystroke.

Gist Rocket turns whatever's on your clipboard (or in a file) into a public URL you can share immediately. It's powered by GitHub Gists and the Gisthost service: your gist is the source of truth, but recipients just click an https://… link in their browser. No server to run, no deploy step.

Commands

Publish Page — Takes the HTML or Markdown on your clipboard, publishes it, copies the live URL, and (optionally) opens it. Auto-detects format; pick a title or let it derive one from the first heading.

— Takes the HTML or Markdown on your clipboard, publishes it, copies the live URL, and (optionally) opens it. Auto-detects format; pick a title or let it derive one from the first heading. Publish from File — Pick an .html / .md file, or a folder containing index.html . Local <script src="…"> and <link rel="stylesheet" href="…"> references are inlined automatically so the page works as a single file.

— Pick an / file, or a folder containing . Local and references are inlined automatically so the page works as a single file. My Pages — Browse, open, update, rename, or delete pages you've published.

Markdown support

Markdown is rendered to HTML at publish time using a compact GitHub-style stylesheet (inlined into the page so nothing is fetched from elsewhere). The original .md is stored alongside index.html in the gist as source.md , so the gist remains an editable source you can come back to.

Themes: light (default), dark, or auto (follows the viewer's system preference). Every published page also includes a small light/dark toggle in the top-right corner, so viewers can flip the theme to suit themselves; their choice is remembered per-page in localStorage .

Syntax highlighting: fenced code blocks are highlighted at publish time using highlight.js. Languages covered out of the box include JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Go, Rust, Java, C#, C++, Swift, Kotlin, Ruby, PHP, SQL, Bash/Shell, HTML, CSS, JSON, YAML, Markdown, Objective-C, R, Dart, and PowerShell. The highlight palette flips with the theme automatically.

Preferences

Host Base URL — Where pages are served. Defaults to the public Gisthost service.

— Where pages are served. Defaults to the public Gisthost service. Default Visibility — Secret (unlisted) or Public. Both render identically.

— Secret (unlisted) or Public. Both render identically. Default Markdown Theme — Light, Dark, or Auto.

— Light, Dark, or Auto. Auto-open after publish — Open the URL in your browser when publishing succeeds.

— Open the URL in your browser when publishing succeeds. Copy URL after publish — Copy the URL to your clipboard when publishing succeeds.

Notes