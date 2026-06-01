Publish HTML or Markdown as a live web page — in one keystroke.
Gist Rocket turns whatever's on your clipboard (or in a file) into a public URL you can share immediately. It's powered by GitHub Gists and the Gisthost service: your gist is the source of truth, but recipients just click an
https://… link in their browser. No server to run, no deploy step.
.html /
.md file, or a folder containing
index.html. Local
<script src="…"> and
<link rel="stylesheet" href="…"> references are inlined automatically so the page works as a single file.
Markdown is rendered to HTML at publish time using a compact GitHub-style stylesheet (inlined into the page so nothing is fetched from elsewhere). The original
.md is stored alongside
index.html in the gist as
source.md, so the gist remains an editable source you can come back to.
Themes: light (default), dark, or auto (follows the viewer's system preference). Every published page also includes a small light/dark toggle in the top-right corner, so viewers can flip the theme to suit themselves; their choice is remembered per-page in
localStorage.
Syntax highlighting: fenced code blocks are highlighted at publish time using highlight.js. Languages covered out of the box include JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Go, Rust, Java, C#, C++, Swift, Kotlin, Ruby, PHP, SQL, Bash/Shell, HTML, CSS, JSON, YAML, Markdown, Objective-C, R, Dart, and PowerShell. The highlight palette flips with the theme automatically.
<script> blocks work. External
<script src="…"> works when pointed at full
https:// URLs. Local script paths are handled by the inlining step in Publish from File.